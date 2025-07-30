Donald Trump Considering Full Pardon For Diddy as Disgraced Mogul Awaits Sentencing: …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Despite being found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, Sean “Diddy” Combs is still behind bars as he awaits sentencing on lesser charges.

Having already been locked up for 11 months, Combs might be set free on time served when he goes in front of judge for a sentencing hearing in October.

Prosecutors are requesting 20 years, but legal experts say that’s unlikely that Diddy will receive such a harsh sentence.

Still, it’s not hard to see why Combs might prefer not to take any chances.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

And apparently, that’s where Donald Trump comes in …

Insiders say Trump is considering pardoning Diddy

For months now, there’s been talk of Combs’ campaigning for a pardon from President Donald Trump.

Trump has acknowledged the possibility of such a move, but he has not revealed where he stands on the matter.

There was a time when a pardon for Combs would have resulted in outrage, even among Trump’s supporters.

But Diddy’s acquittal on the more serious charges has resulted in a shift in public perception.

And now, the disgraced mogul is reportedly the subject of some very high-level talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he meets British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for bilateral talks at Trump Turnberry golf club on July 28, 2025 in Turnberry, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Is Trump serious about pardoing Diddy, or is it just another ‘weave?’

Insiders tell Deadline that the possibility of a pardon has gone from “just another Trump weave to an actionable event.”

In the past, Trump has referred to the tactical and rhetorical tricks he uses to sidestep inconvenient issues and zero in on expedient ones as “weaves.”

In this case, many of his critics, including Reverend Al Sharpton have accused the president of using celebrity feuds, such as his recent beef with Beyonce to distract from the ongoing uproar over the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Trump went from promising the release of the late sex trafficker’s client list to claiming that no such list exists and encouraging his followers to move on.

Pardoning a sex offender in the wake of such a controversy might seem like an outrageous blunder.

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he plays a round of golf at Trump Turnberry golf course during his visit to the UK on July 27, 2025 in Turnberry, Scotland. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

But many MAGA loyalists applauded when Trump pardoned Todd and Julie Chrisley back in May, and the president might be hoping to score a PR win by letting yet another celebrity off the hook.

We’re sure his administration would welcome the distraction from more inconvenient matters.

But many of Trump’s most high-profile supporters, including journalist Megyn Kelly, are staunchly opposed to the idea.

“Trump should not pardon Diddy” Kelly tweeted today.

She explained that “he doesn’t deserve it” and listed several reasons why it would such a move would be wildly unpopular:

“He’s a Trump hater. He’s a woman abuser. MAGA is already upset over elites seeming to cover for each other. This would not help. GOP struggling w/young female voters, most of whom will HATE a Diddy pardon,” Kelly continued.

But as we’ve learned many times in recent years, Trump is gonna do what Trump is gonna do. So don’t be surprised if Diddy is soon cleared of any legal wrongdoing.