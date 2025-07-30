Tom Brady Seemingly Shades Gisele Bundchen, Pens Lengthy ‘Advice’ That Sounds …

Is Tom Brady shading Gisele Bundchen?
Following the former couple’s divorce, various dating rumors have followed the controversial athlete.
Everyone has roasted Brady over the greatest fumble of his career: losing his beautiful life because he wasn’t ready to retire yet.
Well, it sounds like he’s on the defensive. He seems to be shading his gorgeous ex-wife, insisting that his workaholic obsession with football made him a better dad.
Is Tom Brady offering advice, or clapping back at Gisele Bundchen?
On Tuesday, July 29, Tom Brady wrote in his 199 newsletter about his career and his role as a parent.
“I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family,” he opined.
Brady acknowledged: “I chose to do it by playing football.”
“My dedication to the sport, the hours of practice, the moments when I was laser focused,” the polarizing athlete listed.
Brady asserted: “Those were times when I believe I was doing the best possible thing for my family and my kids.”
He wrote: “By prioritizing my profession and teaching, by example, what it takes to be really good at your job.”
‘Not the only ways to be a great parent’
“What it takes to follow through on commitments, what it takes to be a great teammate;” Tom Brady continued to list.
“And showing them, also by example, that work is a big part of all of our lives.”
Sounding almost defensive, he asserted: “Reading bedtime stories and helping them with homework are not the only ways to be a great parent.”
Brady then acknowledged: “And neither is winning Super Bowls or MVPs.”
“Being a great football player didn’t make me a great dad, but how I became a great player certainly had an impact,” Brady claimed.
He listed that this had an impact: “From showing up day in and day out, to doing whatever it took to get better, be successful, be a role model, and to provide.” From there, his tone shifted.
“You won’t be perfect. Nobody is. You will fail and disappoint people along the way,” Brady admitted.
“But if you stay committed to your goals over time, even when your priorities shift (which they do at times), then you can be confident that you are living a life of integrity and purpose.”
Is all of this Tom Brady commenting on Gisele Bundchen?
It almost sounds as if the notorious ex-football star is defending himself to Gisele Bundchen rather than, you know, just offering advice to people who want advice from Tom Brady.
Brady is a father to 17-year-old Jack, 15-year-old Benjamin, and 12-year-old Vivian.
Even before their October 2022 divorce, Bundchen cited her role as a homemaker and her desire for Brady to commit to his retirement from football.
It does sound a little like Brady is offering more of a justification of his choices than advice. But then, plenty of workaholics might find his statements useful in defending their own choices.