Tom Brady Seemingly Shades Gisele Bundchen, Pens Lengthy ‘Advice’ That Sounds …

Is Tom Brady shading Gisele Bundchen?

Following the former couple’s divorce, various dating rumors have followed the controversial athlete.

Everyone has roasted Brady over the greatest fumble of his career: losing his beautiful life because he wasn’t ready to retire yet.

Well, it sounds like he’s on the defensive. He seems to be shading his gorgeous ex-wife, insisting that his workaholic obsession with football made him a better dad.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Is Tom Brady offering advice, or clapping back at Gisele Bundchen?

On Tuesday, July 29, Tom Brady wrote in his 199 newsletter about his career and his role as a parent.

“I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family,” he opined.

Brady acknowledged: “I chose to do it by playing football.”

Former NFL Player Tom Brady looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“My dedication to the sport, the hours of practice, the moments when I was laser focused,” the polarizing athlete listed.

Brady asserted: “Those were times when I believe I was doing the best possible thing for my family and my kids.”

He wrote: “By prioritizing my profession and teaching, by example, what it takes to be really good at your job.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen arrive for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Not the only ways to be a great parent’

“What it takes to follow through on commitments, what it takes to be a great teammate;” Tom Brady continued to list.

“And showing them, also by example, that work is a big part of all of our lives.”

Sounding almost defensive, he asserted: “Reading bedtime stories and helping them with homework are not the only ways to be a great parent.”

Brady then acknowledged: “And neither is winning Super Bowls or MVPs.”

Former NFL player Tom Brady looks on prior to a game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on November 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“Being a great football player didn’t make me a great dad, but how I became a great player certainly had an impact,” Brady claimed.

He listed that this had an impact: “From showing up day in and day out, to doing whatever it took to get better, be successful, be a role model, and to provide.” From there, his tone shifted.

“You won’t be perfect. Nobody is. You will fail and disappoint people along the way,” Brady admitted.

“But if you stay committed to your goals over time, even when your priorities shift (which they do at times), then you can be confident that you are living a life of integrity and purpose.”

Tom Brady and Gisele BÃ¼ndchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It almost sounds as if the notorious ex-football star is defending himself to Gisele Bundchen rather than, you know, just offering advice to people who want advice from Tom Brady.

Brady is a father to 17-year-old Jack, 15-year-old Benjamin, and 12-year-old Vivian.

Even before their October 2022 divorce, Bundchen cited her role as a homemaker and her desire for Brady to commit to his retirement from football.

It does sound a little like Brady is offering more of a justification of his choices than advice. But then, plenty of workaholics might find his statements useful in defending their own choices.