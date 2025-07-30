Jinger Duggar Cheated? Husband Teases “Deep Betrayal” in Marriage

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Jeremy Vuolo may have just dropped a major Duggar Family bombshell.

On the July 30 edition of the Jinger & Jeremy podcast, Vuolo delved for the first time into past problems in his relationship with wife Jinger Duggar… seemingly implying that she may have been unfaithful to him.

We mean, how else can one interpret the quote down below?

“There was a time in our life, very early on in our marriage, where we experienced some… I describe it as deep betrayal,” Jeremy confessed to listeners. “You have relationships in your life that ground you, and when those shake or are removed, you feel like, ‘What am I doing?’”

Jeremy and Jinger exchanged vows in November 2016.

They shares children Felicity, 6 and Evangeline, 4, and Finnegan, 4 months.

The spouses often open up about various revelations on their podcast, but we can’t recall ever hearing either utter the word deep betrayal before.

To be clear, Vuolo didn’t delve into any more specifics behind the meaning of this intriguing term that he used on air.

As you might expect, Jeremy said he and his spouse navigated the (mysterious!) trying time in their relationship by turning to their faith leaders for guidance and advice.

“I’ll never forget what [the pastor] said,” Vuolo recalled. “He said, ‘Jeremy, I think the Lord’s teaching you how to walk alone.’ And not alone like me away from her or us from the Lord, but the two of us having to be dependent upon him.”

Jeremy and Jinger have come across for a long time now as a perfectly happy and very affectionate couple. But looks can be deceiving, of course.

“It’s eight years on,” Jeremy went on. “We’re in Los Angeles. We have friends who are family to us. We have a deep community that we’re invested and involved in. We have everything we didn’t have in that moment, and yet, those years were necessary.”

Jinger, for her part, jumped in later to say the experience (the deep betrayal, that is) had a major impact on her connection with her husband.

“For us as newlyweds, it was huge because we were able to draw closer to each other,” she said. “We felt like so close throughout our relationship [and] early marriage, but that was a deepening and a whole different level when you walk through pain and hardship together.”

Previously, an infidelity scandal shook up the Duggars after Josh Duggar admitted in 2015 to having cheated on his wife with women he met on an adultery website.

“I have been the biggest hypocrite ever,” Josh wrote back then on his family’s official website.

“While espousing faith and family values, I have secretly over the last several years been viewing pornography on the internet and this became a secret addiction and I became unfaithful to my wife. I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living and am grieved for the hurt, pain and disgrace my sin has caused my wife and family, and most of all Jesus and all those who profess faith in Him.”

Added Duggar, who is serving time in prison for child pornography possession:

“The last few years, while publicly stating I was fighting against immorality in our country, I was hiding my own personal failings…

“As I am learning the hard way, we have the freedom to choose to our actions, but we do not get to choose our consequences.

“I deeply regret all hurt I have caused so many by being such a bad example. I humbly ask for your forgiveness. Please pray for my precious wife Anna and our family during this time.”