Donald Trump: Send Beyonce and Oprah to Prison!!!

Donald Trump is almost definitely in the Epstein Files.

It really should be noted these days, every time his name is invoked, that the President was good friends with a convicted sex trafficker and presumed pedophile and that Trump himself likely had sexual intercourse with VERY young women.

So there’s that.

And there’s also this…

Donald Trump speaks during a joint press briefing with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (unseen) after agreeing on a trade deal between the two economies following their meeting, in Turnberry. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Over this past weekend, while on vacation in Scotland to play golf, Trump ranted on Truth Social about two of the most famous women on the planet.

The Commander-in-Chief claimed in his missive Beyonce was paid $11 million to endorse last year’s Democratic nominee for President, Kamala Harris, and that she “never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience!”

He also alleged that Democrats paid $3 million in “expenses” to Oprah and $600,000 to civil rights activist and television personality Reverend Al Sharpton.

Trump first lashed out in this manner, on these same topics, back in May.

BeyoncÃ© performs during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

“YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO,” the President wrote in his post. “Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them. All hell would break out!”

To be clear, there is no evidence that any of the people named in Trump’s diatribe were paid for their endorsement by the Democratic campaign.

And yet.

“Kamala, and all of those that received Endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted!” Trump added.

Oprah previously said she “was not paid a dime” to appear alongside Harris, whose campaign covered $1 million in production costs for a live-streamed event with the talk show legend many months ago.

“The people who worked on that production needed to be paid. And were. End of story,” Oprah said at the time.

Donald Trump reacts as he plays a round of golf at Trump Turnberry golf course during his visit to the UK on July 27, 2025 in Turnberry, Scotland. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The Harris campaign also has denied ever paying Beyonce for her endorsement.

Her campaign did pay her production company Parkwood Production Media LLC $165,000, according to Federal Elections Commission records.

Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles said in the past that the accusation her daughter was paid for her endorsement is a “lie” and that Beyonce even paid for the flights for herself and her team to and from the event.

Trump, for his part, has been commenting often of late on the entertainment industry.

He’s thrilled that CBS canceled The Late Show this month, for example, and also has threatened to pull the plug on The View.

BeyoncÃ© accepts the Innovator Award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 1, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

In another pair of posts shortly after 1 a.m. while still in Scotland, Trump threatened NBC and ABC, and suggested that networks he believes are “political pawns for the Democrat Party” should be stripped of their licenses to broadcast.

“It has become so outrageous that, in my opinion, their licenses could, and should, be revoked! MAGA,” he wrote.

It seems worth remembering, folks, that this person is in charge of the nuclear codes. He’s the most powerful person in the world.

Seems worth remembering, and also lamenting.