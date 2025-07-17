Jennifer Love Hewitt & Sarah Michelle Gellar Feud: CONFIRMED at ‘IKWYDLS’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is the Jennifer Love Hewitt and Sarah Michelle Gellar feud real and thriving?

Both name-hoarding actresses skyrocketed to fame in the ’90s. Both are moms now. And both starred in the original I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. — Gellar’s husband — reprised their original roles for the 2025 film.

But the premiere event only fanned the flames of feud rumors. Here’s what Gellar has to say.

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures’ â€œI Know What You Did Last Summerâ€ at The United Theater on Broadway on July 14, 2025. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Does the new ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ bring evidence of an old feud?

Taking to Instagram, Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a photodump from the premiere, including familiar faces and new faces … but not Jennifer Love Hewitt.

“What a night!!! Still can’t believe …… years later (no need to date myself) I got to walk the red carpet at another premiere of @ikwydlsmovie,” she exclaimed in the caption.

Gellar added: “Still starring the most handsome man I know @realfreddieprinze.”

The conspicuous lack of any mention of appearance of Hewitt stirred commenters to declare — right there in Gellar’s mentions — that the reports of a feud were real.

“The beef is real,” announced one commenter.

Another expressed:

“It makes me so sad there is ZERO recognition for Jennifer Love Hewitt.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures’ â€œI Know What You Did Last Summerâ€ at The United Theater on Broadway on July 14, 2025. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Sarah Michelle Gellar can explain why Jennifer Love Hewitt isn’t in the photodump

“For everyone asking — I never got to see @jenniferlovehewitt who is fantastic in the movie,” Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote, addressing her alleged Jennifer Love Hewitt snub.

“I was inside with my kids when the big carpet happened,” she explained. “And unfortunately JLH didn’t come to the after party.”

Premieres are complex events, and largely serve as publicity for the film.

Real people with kids and schedules and stuff can’t always say “hi” to everyone.

Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Sarah Pidgeon, and Gabriette Bechtel attend the premiere of Columbia Pictures’ â€œI Know What You Did Last Summerâ€ at The United Theater on Broadway on July 14, 2025. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“If you have ever been to one of these it’s crazy,” Gellar explained.

“I sadly didn’t get pics with most of the cast.”

She emphasized: “But that doesn’t change how amazing I think they all are.”

Gellar reminded her followers: “Unfortunately some things happen only in real life and not online.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. attend the premiere of Columbia Pictures’ â€œI Know What You Did Last Summerâ€ at The United Theater on Broadway on July 14, 2025. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ is an iconic slasher story

I Know What You Did Last Summer — the original film — launched Jennifer Love Hewitt to stardom, but it is also how Sarah Michelle Gellar met her husband.

She and Freddie Prinze Jr. met on the set. They went on to marry in 2002, and now share two children.

SMG and FPJ have even co-starred in Scooby-Doo and in Star Wars media.

They are one of the most enduring and beloved celebrity couples, in part because they tend to keep things low-drama and low-key.