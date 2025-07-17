Isla Fisher Posts Brutal Meme About ‘Little Sausage’ Following Divorce From …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In April of 2024, Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen announced that they’d separated after 13 years of marriage.

The exes finalized their divorce last month.

And with the legal wrangling finally at an end, Isla is sharing her true thoughts about the institution of marriage.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher attend a screening of the Oscars on Monday April 26, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Rick Rycroft-Pool/Getty Images)

It seems that Isla Fisher is not a fan of marriage

With the ink on her divorce papers still wet, Isla posted a meme that many have interpreted as shade directed at her ex.

“For all those men who say ‘Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free?'” read the meme, which appeared in Isla’s Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

“Here’s an update for you, Nowadays, 80% of women are against marriage. Why? Because women realize it’s not worth buying an entire pig, just to get a little sausage.”

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher attend the 71st Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 02, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

For obvious reasons, the post raised quite a few eyebrows.

It’s worth noting that Isla is primarily a comedic actress, and she has a history of posting jokingly (we think) anti-male memes.

Just last week, she posted a story about how scientists found a man who had been living a normal life despite missing roughly 90 percent of his brain.

“Are you sure it’s just one man they found?” Fisher captioned the post.

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen attend the Netflix Golden Globe Weekend Cocktail Party at Cecconi’s Restaurant on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

The latest shade comes just weeks after Isla and Sacha legally ended their marriage

“Our divorce has now been finalised,” the former couple wrote via their Instagram stories in June.

“We are proud of all we’ve achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children. We ask for the media to continue to respect our children’s privacy.”

Sacha has yet to respond to the mini-controversy, and it’s unlikely that he will.

As a comedian, the Borat star can probably appreciate a good joke — and he likely realizes that Isla’s meme was nothing more.

Everyone deals with a life-changing event like a divorce in their own way. And clearly, Isla is a believer in the healing power of humor.