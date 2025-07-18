Courtney Stodden Reveals She’s 3 Days Sober, Says Abusive Husband Taught Her How to …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Courtney Stodden is opening up about a difficult new journey in her life.

In an Instagram video posted on Friday, Courtney revealed that she’s 72 hours sober.

And while she seems proud of the achievement, she also tearfully admitted that she’s anxious about her future and angry about her past.

Courtney Stodden blames Doug Hutchison for alcohol addiction

As you may recall, Courtney first entered the public eye back in 2011, as a result of her marriage to actor Doug Hutchison.

She was just 16 at the time of their wedding, and Hutchison was 51.

Stodden has since accused Hutchison of abusing her throughout their relationship.

And she’s now coming to terms with the fact her “groomer” — allegedly an alcoholic himself — caused her to develop a drinking problem.

Courtney Stodden attends the Hall of Fame Party: Big Game Weekend Edition at Sunset Room Hollywood on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

According to Courtney, Doug would drink “bottles and bottles of alcohol” a day, and he provided her with booze so that he could “control” her.

She says drinking provided her with a way of coping with the abuse she endured at Hutchison’s hands.

These days, Courtney is married to Jared Safier and her second marriage seems to be a vast improvement over her first one in every way.

Courtney Stodden announces decision to break up with alcohol

Like the vast majority of people who have struggled with addiction, Courtney is clearly having a hard time with early sobriety.

Her latest update comes on the heels of a post in which she announced her decision to “break up” with alcohol.

Courtney Stodden attends the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala at The Shrine Auditorium on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“Alcohol, I’m breaking up with you. It’s been a toxic relationship for years. Something I used to cope, to escape, to survive. But it’s hurt me more than it’s ever helped me—publicly and privately,” Stodden wrote on Instagram.

“But it’s hurt me more than it’s ever helped me — publicly and privately. Last night was the last time. I’m done letting it control me. I’m done feeling sick and ashamed,” she continued, adding:

“I want to be fully present in my life. I want to face my past, my trauma, and my current reality with clear eyes and real strength. To those who understand this battle — thank you. Please respect my space as I walk this new path. It’s not easy, but it’s necessary.”

We wish Courtney all the best on her recovery journey.