Dylan Dreyer Announces Split From Husband Brian Fichera

We have surprising news from the world of daytime television today:

Dylan Dreyer has revealed that she and husband Brian Fichera have decided to end their marriage.

The Today show co-host shared the news with fans on her Instagram page on Friday:

Dylan Dreyer hosts a SiriusXM TODAY Show Radio special with the cast of “Stick” on June 10, 2025 in New York City. on June 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Dylan Dreyer shares difficult news with Instagram followers

“For many years I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows. The ups and downs. And all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between,” Dylan wrote over a photo of a dock at sunset.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you’ve given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate,” she continued, adding:

“We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for another. Thank you as always for your support.”

Dreyer was not wearing her wedding ring during Friday’s broadcast of the Today show.

Insiders say this announcement has been a long time coming

According to a new report from Page Six, Dylan and Brian have “been separated for months,” but have remained friends and are still living together while co-parenting their three kids.

That claim is corroborated by the fact that less than a week ago, the exes attended the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, California.

Dylan, who is an avid golfer, joked that she came in second place — in the ACC’s post-tournament celebrity karaoke contest.

“One of the best parts of @acchampionship is all the fun that happens off the course! Boat rides, jersey swaps, connecting with friends and making new ones! Thanks for another great year!!” Dreyer wrote on Instagram.

Dylan Dreyer attends the 2023 Broadcasting + Cable Hall Of Fame Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

“There is no divorce set yet,” an insider tells Page Six.

The same source revealed that Fichera, who makes his living as a freelance cameraman, is “taking time off work to focus on family.”

Needless to say, it sounds like the separation has been an amicable one so far.

Here’s hoping these two will be able to remain on such good terms now that they’ve gone public with their split — especially as divorce proceedings loom.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.