Courtney Stodden MARRIED in ‘Last Minute’ Ceremony!

We all want good things for Courtney Stodden.

After rising to fame through a deservedly controversial marriage — one that was not her fault — Courtney’s love life has been in need of improvement.

Now, they’ve taken matters into their own hands. Courtney is married!

This isn’t her first marriage, but it is her first wedding as an adult!

Courtney Stodden attends POOPH Critics Choice Luxury Lounge Presented By LA SMILE & GBK Brand Bar at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on January 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Wilbert Roberts/Getty Images for GBK Brand Bar)

Congratulations! Courtney Stodden is married!

According to a new report by Us Weekly, Courtney Stodden is married to Jared Safier. (Courtney also confirmed this on their Instagram page)

The 30-year-old reality star and the 41-year-old producer married on Tuesday, December 3 in a “last minute” ceremony at Casa de Monte Vista in Palm Springs.

It was an intimate wedding, with only 20 guests in attendance.

“We planned on getting married, and we didn’t have a date,” Courtney Stodden detailed to the outlet.

“We just kind of looked at each other, and we’re the same kind of crazy,” she admitted.

They described: “We just looked at each other and we’re just like, ‘This is the perfect time to do it.’”

Courtney Stodden attends the Hall of Fame Party: Big Game Weekend Edition at Sunset Room Hollywood on February 12, 2022. (Photo Credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Both Courtney Stodden and their new husband are ‘the same kind of crazy’

As for what spurred the couple — who began dating in August 2023 and were engaged — to marry, she explained that, too. The two began to plan their wedding after realizing that their respective families would both be in town for Thanksgiving.

“It’s the holidays, it’s already stressful and we just bought a house together, so we’re dealing with that,” they recalled.

She added: “Our family was like, ‘Are you guys crazy?’ and we’re like, ‘Yeah!’ It just felt like the right time.”

“I’m really a free spirit and I’ve always been that way,” Courtney characterized themself. “And I don’t think that’s going to be going away after the marriage.”

She continued: “And so I just felt like it was the right time and it all just came together.” Hey, whatever works!

“I am feeling excited. I feel like I am on a journey of where I’m supposed to be,” they expressed, noting that Jared “lights up” their life. “Everything that has happened up to this point has led me here.”

As for the groom …

Jared himself expressed: “I’m feeling great.”

He gushed: “I get to marry my best friend and the love of my life and I get to do it in front of her family and my family, so, very excited.”

Congratulations to Courtney Stodden and Jared Safier!