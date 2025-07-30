Why Was Brooke Hogan Written Out of Hulk Hogan’s Will?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Brooke Hogan isn’t in her dad’s will, a new report reveals.

Despite years of estrangement from her extremely polarizing father, Brooke has spoken out and publicly mourned the late Hulk Hogan.

However, she’s not expecting a massive payout from his will.

In fact, apart from his life insurance policy, she’s not expecting anything. What happened?

Brooke Hogan attends the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

Reportedly, Brooke Hogan expects nothing from her dad’s will

According to a report from TMZ, Brooke Hogan asked back in 2023 to be removed from dad Hulk Hogan’s will.

Her reason was simple: she did not trust those in her controversial father’s orbit.

She knew that he would die one day, and wanted to avoid feeling entangled by the ensuing mess.

Brooke Hogan and father Hulk Hogan attend the MarketAmerica.com SUPER XLI PARTY at 8th Street and Ocean Drive on February 3, 2007. (Photo Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

That said, Brooke (whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea) does not expect to walk away empty-handed.

Hulk Hogan took out a life insurance policy on himself.

Brooke is one of the beneficiaries.

Brooke anticipates a modest payout, which will reportedly go towards the college funds of her children. Smart!

Brooke Hogan attends the 2019 CMT Music Award at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

Naturally, she’s having complex feelings about his passing

Though Brooke Hogan had gone no-contact with both parents for some very understandable reasons, she harbored no ill will toward her father at the time of his passing.

“My dad’s blood runs through my veins,” she said in a statement. “His eyes shine through my children.”

Brooke added: “And our bond has never broken, not even in his final moments.”

Pro-wrestler Hulk Hogan (R) poses with daughter Brooke Hohan on the set of her music video shoot ‘Bout Us’ on May 6, 2006. (Photo Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

“We had a connection deeper than words, one that spanned lifetimes,” Brooke characterized.

“I am so grateful that I knew the real version of him,” she expressed.

“Not just the one the world viewed through a carefully curated lens.”

Brooke concluded: “We shared a quiet, sacred bond, one that could be seen and felt by anyone who witnessed us together.”

TV personality Brooke Hogan attends Kiehl’s Since 1851 celebration of LifeRide for Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance at Kiehl’s Since 1851 on September 22, 2016. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Kiehl’s)

Always say ‘I love you’ if you love someone

Of course, Brooke and her notorious father did not get to speak much for the past couple of years.

Various reports seem to confirm that she and Hulk had their last conversation in September of 2023. Incidentally, that was around the time when he married his wife — now widow — Sky Daily.

Brooke is grateful that she told Hulk that she loved him during that talk.

It turned out to be their last.