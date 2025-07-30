Why Was Brooke Hogan Written Out of Hulk Hogan’s Will?

Brooke Hogan isn’t in her dad’s will, a new report reveals.
Despite years of estrangement from her extremely polarizing father, Brooke has spoken out and publicly mourned the late Hulk Hogan.
However, she’s not expecting a massive payout from his will.
In fact, apart from his life insurance policy, she’s not expecting anything. What happened?
Reportedly, Brooke Hogan expects nothing from her dad’s will
According to a report from TMZ, Brooke Hogan asked back in 2023 to be removed from dad Hulk Hogan’s will.
Her reason was simple: she did not trust those in her controversial father’s orbit.
She knew that he would die one day, and wanted to avoid feeling entangled by the ensuing mess.
That said, Brooke (whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea) does not expect to walk away empty-handed.
Hulk Hogan took out a life insurance policy on himself.
Brooke is one of the beneficiaries.
Brooke anticipates a modest payout, which will reportedly go towards the college funds of her children. Smart!
Naturally, she’s having complex feelings about his passing
Though Brooke Hogan had gone no-contact with both parents for some very understandable reasons, she harbored no ill will toward her father at the time of his passing.
“My dad’s blood runs through my veins,” she said in a statement. “His eyes shine through my children.”
Brooke added: “And our bond has never broken, not even in his final moments.”
“We had a connection deeper than words, one that spanned lifetimes,” Brooke characterized.
“I am so grateful that I knew the real version of him,” she expressed.
“Not just the one the world viewed through a carefully curated lens.”
Brooke concluded: “We shared a quiet, sacred bond, one that could be seen and felt by anyone who witnessed us together.”
Always say ‘I love you’ if you love someone
Of course, Brooke and her notorious father did not get to speak much for the past couple of years.
Various reports seem to confirm that she and Hulk had their last conversation in September of 2023. Incidentally, that was around the time when he married his wife — now widow — Sky Daily.
Brooke is grateful that she told Hulk that she loved him during that talk.
It turned out to be their last.