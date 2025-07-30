Brittany Cartwright Says Jax Taylor Threw Her Into a Rosebush, Called Her a ‘Tree …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

These days, Jax Taylor swears that he’s sober — and that he has every intention of remaining that way.

After leaving rehab, Taylor even sold his stake in the bar he partially owned as proof of his commitment to his new lifestyle.

But estranged wife Brittany Cartwright has seen too much of Jax’s dark side to believe his latest claims.

And she laid into her ex like never before during Tuesday night’s The Valley reunion show.

TV personalities Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Yes, Jax recently quit The Valley, but the reunion was filmed before that announcement — and he really got raked over the coals in what might have been his final filming session for Bravo.

Brittany recalls the worst of Jax’s violent tantrums

As we previously reported, Jax threw a violent tantrum when he learned that Brittany had hooked up with a friend of his (even though they’d been broken up for a month, and he had cheated on her repeatedly during their relationship).

Jax admitted that news of the hookup caused him to “spiral” — but that hardly justifies what happened next.

“I think it was a little sooner than month, it was just hurtful,” he said last night, before admitting, “I went against what I said, too. I had somebody at my house. I’m not trying to start a war here, this is what made me spiral.”

Brittany accused Jax of downplaying the incident, revealing that he got “extremely aggressive” with her.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“He threw the coffee table, it landed on my knee, it turned black immediately. He threw both bar stools, he threw my Stanley cup and broke it. He threw my phone and broke it. He threw my laptop and broke it,” Brittany explained on the reunion, adding that Jax “threw me into the rose bushes” outside their home.

Jax denied that last claim, prompting Brittany to reveal that the incident was caught on camera:

“Yes, you did. It’s on my Ring camera doorbell. My close friends up here have seen the videos,” she insisted.

Brittany says Jax has been very promiscuous since their split

Cartwright went after Taylor again when the topic of vasectomies came up.

Host Andy Cohen asked if Jax was planning on undergoing the procedure, prompting Brittany to chime in, “He’s gonna have 20 baby mamas if he doesn’t.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend â€œA Ride Through the Agesâ€: Wrangler Capsule Collection Launch at Fred Segal Sunset at Fred Segal on September 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Wrangler)

It was then that Andy asked Jax if he uses condoms — and that really set Brittany off.

“He’s disgusting. I would not touch that dirty d–k with a 10-inch pole,” Cartwright said.

“That’s not what you said four months ago, when we were at the aquarium. And you were like, do you think we should hook up one more time? You said that, at Hooter’s, 4 months ago. You were drunk, too,” Taylor shot back.

Brittany then revealed that her fling with Jax’s friend Julian was prompted in part by her desire to feel sexy after her ex brutally body-shamed her.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend 4th Annual World Dog Day at West Hollywood Park on May 18, 2019 in West Hollywood, California (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

This man degraded me, put me down, body-shamed me constantly,” she said.

“Julian gave me attention that I needed in that moment. He made me feel sexy, he made me feel beautiful. He was what I needed because you made me literally lose my sparkle. And everybody knows it.”

She added that after she gave birth, Jax “body-shamed me for stretch marks” and “literally called me a tree trunk because I had stretch marks.”

Jax actually admitted to much of the bad behavior he was accused of, stating that his substance abuse issues were to blame.

“I don’t want to touch drugs and alcohol again, it’s f–ked up my life. It’s tough. It’s f–king hard. I know it’s hard for her,” he said. “She’s the victim here, not me. I’m a human being, too. Believe it or not, some people think I’m the devil, I get it, but I still have feelings, too.”

Brittany stated that she would consider allowing Jax to take their son on weekends once he’s proven that he’s sober for good.