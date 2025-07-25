Hulk Hogan’s Wife Shares Heartfelt Tribute, Reveals Wrestler’s Ongoing …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sky Daily has shared her first public sentiment since the death of her husband, wrestling legend Hulk Hogan.

“I wasn’t ready for this…and my heart is in pieces,” Daily, Hogan’s third spouse, wrote on social media Friday, July 25.

“He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time.”

Hogan died on Thursday morning of what is believed to have been cardiac arrest; Daily, for her part, did not elaborate on these aforementioned health issues.

Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea poses with wife Sky Daily during the Jake Paul vs Mike Perry main event at Amalie Arena on July 20, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Local officials in Clearwater, Florida said in July 24 that they responded to Hogan’s residence after receiving a 911 call just before 10 a.m.

The local police department said the athlete and entertainer was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The pro wrestling star’s death came after his representatives and friends had downplayed concerns in the media about his health in recent months… with longtime friend and on-screen manager Jimmy Hart even saying last Tuesday that Hogan’s health was “phenomenal.”

By these accounts, therefore, the presumed heart attack came out of nowhere.

Hulk Hogan speaks at a campaign rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 27, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“This loss is sudden and impossible to process,” Daily added wrote in her tribute. “To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart.”

Daily, who exchanged vows with the icon in 2023, wrote that Hogan “loved his fans so much and despite his growing physical discomfort, he did everything he could to show up, sign autographs, take photos, and connect with the people who supported him through it all.”

“You meant everything to him,” Hogan’s wife told his supporters.

Hulk Hogan attends a New Era In Florida Gaming Event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa on December 8, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

One of these supporters was Donald Trump, who also mourned the late star after learning of the news yesterday.

“We lost a great friend today, the ‘Hulkster,’” the President wrote on Truth Social. “Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart.”

Trump went on to recall Hogan’s enthusiasm on the 2024 presidential campaign trial, writing about his “absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention” which he called “one of the highlights of the entire week” and concluded:

“He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!”

Hulk Hogan greets the crowd during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP)

From what we can gather, Brooke Hogan was able to tell her dad that she loved him before Hulk passed away.

“He was a believer in Christ, and I take comfort knowing his soul is at peace and he’s been welcomed home,” Daily added on Friday. “Please keep his family and all of us who loved him in your prayers as we try to navigate this new reality.”

Hogan was previously married to Linda Hogan from 1983 until 2009. The Hogan Knows Best cast member then married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010 before filing for divorce in 2021.

Hogan won the WWF heavyweight title in 1984, launching the “Hulkmania” craze that helped WWE become a household name over the next decade or so. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on two occasions and he starred in such films as Rocky III, No Holds Barred and Mr. Nanny.

We send our condolences to those who knew and were close to Hulk Hogan. May he rest in peace.

