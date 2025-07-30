Ozzy Osbourne Funeral: Sharon Breaks Down as Thousands Pack Streets of Birmingham to Pay …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Prince of Darkness has been laid to rest.

One week after Ozzy Osbourne passed away at the age of 71, thousands of fans jammed the streets of the rocker’s native Birmingham for one of the largest celebrity memorial services in recent memory.

Naturally, the rock legend’s loved ones were on hand, and based on eyewitness accounts, it was a very emotional day for all involved.

Fans gather at Black Sabbath Bridge after members of the Osbourne family visit to view tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne as his funeral cortege travelled through his home city of Birmingham on July 30, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Fans gather to say goodbye to a legend

According to a report from TMZ, fans began lining up on Birmigham’s Broad Street in the predawn hours hoping to line up a prime viewing spot.

Throughout his career, Ozzy spoke frequently about his fondness for his hometown and his working class roots.

Just two weeks before his death, Osbourne and Black Sabbath played their farewell show in Birmingham before an audience of 40,000.

Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Ozzy’s loved ones mourn in public for the first time

Ozzy is survived by six children and his beloved wife, Sharon.

Kelly Osbourne and others issued statements expressing their grief following Ozzy’s death. But today marked the first time that we saw the family gathered in public to join fans in their grief.

“Sending massive amounts of love to Sharon Osbourne and their family today,” one onlooker wrote on X (formerly Twitter), according to Radar Online.

“Seeing Sharon break down and barely able to stand at Black Sabbath Bridge as she laid a single pink rose wrapped in black tissue paper onto the memorial bench, I am not okay.”

Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne leave after viewing tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne from fans as his funeral cortege travels through his home city of Birmingham on July 30, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

“Sending my love to the Osbourne family today. What an emotional moment for them to do in front of the entire world,” another added.

It was indeed brave of the Osbournes to grieve so publicly. It couldn’t have been easy, but Sharon and company likely felt that a life as big as Ozzy’s deserved a massive sendoff.

Insiders say the family is also planning a smaller ceremony for the heavy metal icon’s inner circle.

“They’re very grateful for the special family time they had together before Ozzy passed,” a source tells People magazine.

“They’re planning a small, private funeral that will be a celebration of his life. Ozzy would never want a mope-fest.”

Our thoughts go out to Ozzy’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.