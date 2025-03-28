Brooke Hogan Explains Going No Contact With Both Parents, Alleges Years of Abuse, …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Brooke Hogan has no contact with either of her parents.

And, contrary to her mother’s recent claims, it isn’t solely because of her infamous dad, Hulk Hogan.

In a painful and lengthy message, Brooke is describing years of manipulation, emotional abuse, and physical abuse that drove her to cut ties with both parents.

“Their behavior became more painful than their absence,” Brooke wrote. Those are powerful words.

Linda Hogan says that Brooke cut her off after a fight with ex-husband Hulk

On Wednesday, March 26, 65-year-old Linda Hogan posted a tearful video to her Instagram Story.

In the post, she said that daughter Brooke had “cut me out too” after a fight with the infamous Hulk Hogan (whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea).

Linda is the notorious former wrestler’s ex-wife. Brooke is their 36-year-old daughter. In 2023, Brooke made headlines for skipping out on her father’s wedding.

"[Brooke] had a huge fight with Terry. I don't know how that reflected onto me. But she cut me out too. I haven't talked to her for seven years. Almost eight years now." pic.twitter.com/2Jbs5Ag9vB — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) March 27, 2025

“It’s been 15 however long years since I left Hulk Hogan and my family is the worst mess,” Linda lamented.

“Brooke doesn’t talk to us,” she acknowledged.

Linda continued: She had twins, she got married, [and] she didn’t tell us.”

Now, Brooke Hogan is speaking out

After Linda’s post, Brooke took to her own Instagram page to pen a lengthy statement. It was, however indirectly, a response to her mother’s tearful post.

“What I’m about to say is not pointed at either person. It is my own personal truth, and you can do your own math,” she wrote.

“I have been EXTREMELY verbally and mentally abused since childhood,” Brooke continued.

“Sadly, it would frequently turn physical. And sometimes it’s not by the person you would assume, abuse comes in all shapes and sizes.”

Brooke went on to state that she has “completely separate reasons for going no contact with” either parent.

Only part of which, she suggests, was being manipulated and used to cover for her father’s atrocious public scandals.

Refuting her mother’s claim that her father ruined the parent-child relationship for both of them, she said that her no contact situations with her parents have “nothing to do with each other.”

She clarified: “Each individual, on their own, has given me more than enough reasons over the years to make this extremely hard and painful decision to end contact.”

One of Brooke’s most powerful statements, one which resonated with many commenters, was explaining that “their behavior became more painful than their absence.”

Because, as she emphasized in her note, she does love her family.

Part of her — the part that doesn’t know better — still wishes that she could have her mom and dad.

Obviously, not everyone who goes no contact with one or both parents still loves the former relatives. But many, like Brooke, do. It’s just that, sometimes, loved ones become too toxic to allow in one’s life