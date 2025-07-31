Hulk Hogan Cause of Death Revealed By Medical Examiner

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hulk Hogan — arguably the world’s most famous professional wrestler — passed away on July 25.

He was 71 years old.

News of Hogan’s passing came courtesy of TMZ, who reports that paramedics were dispatched to Hogan’s home in Clearwater, Florida early on Thursday morning.

Professional entertainer and wrestler Hulk Hogan poses as he speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Sadly, they were unable to revive the unconscious WWE icon.

Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack

At the time, multiple sources confirmed that”cardiac arrest” was mentioned during the 911 call.

Police cars and ambulances were reportedly parked outside of Hogan’s home for several hours before he was eventually wheeled out on a stretcher.

Now, a medical examiner’s report obtained by Page Six confirms that Hogan passed away from acute myocardial infarction, most commonly known as a heart attack

The report from the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center also revealed that Hogan had a history of atrial fibrillation (AFib), a heart condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate.

He had also suffered from leukemia CLL, a type of cancer that affects white blood cells.

Hogan’s death came just weeks after a former friend alleged that the wrestler’s health had taken a sharp downturn.

Hulk Hogan attends WWE 20th Anniversary Celebration Marking Premiere of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at Staples Center on October 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

During a recent podcast interview, the radio personality known as Bubba the Love Sponge claimed that he had received “reliable” information indicating that Hogan was on his deathbed.

“I got some pretty reliable information last night that there are phone calls being made to various family members about getting to town to say their goodbyes,” Bubba remarked.

The former DJ conceded that he was no longer close with his former friend due to his alleged role in leaking Hogan’s sex tape.

Asked about his sources, Bubba described them as “pretty damn reliable” and stated that he had last been in contact with the informant less than a week prior.

“Hogan is in a hospital, and I’ve heard people say that he might not make it,” the insider allegedly remarked.

At the time, Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, denied that her husband was near death.

An epic life, both inside and outside of the ring

Born Terry Gene Bollea in 1953, Hogan started his professional wrestling career in 1977 and gained mainstream fame when he signed with the WWE in 1983.

He quickly transcended the sport to become one of the most marketable celebrities on the planet, lending his name and likeness to everything from deodorants to Saturday morning cartoons.

Hogan rebranded as a “heel” in 1996, when he launched the New World Order and kicked off a second phase of his career in which he became known as Hollywood Hulk Hogan.

The Hulkster, as he was affectionately known, accumulated dozens of film and television credits over the course of his career, and he even showcased his musical talents on several popular singles.

Hogan is survived by his wife and his two children, Brooke and Nick Hogan, both of whom gained fame in their own right due to the family’s reality show, Hogan Knows Best, which ran on VH1 from 2005 to 2007.

Our thoughts go out to Hulk Hogan’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.