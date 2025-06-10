Tarek El Moussa Knocks Man Out In ‘Brutal’ Fight, Gets Cited For Battery: …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tarek El Moussa is hoping what happened in Vegas won’t haunt him for the rest of his career.

According to TMZ, the HGTV star knocked out another man during an altercation at the famed Venetian Resort.

The outlet reports that Tarek delivered a “brutal” blow to the man’s head that left him unconscious.

It’s not the first time, of course, that Tarek’s temper has landed him in legal trouble.

In this image released on June 5, Tarek El Moussa attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV)

But this time, the situation might not be as dire as it initially seems.

Tarek might have had no choice but to get violent

According to sources familiar with the incident, Tarek was stepping in to protect a family member.

TMZ reports that El Moussa was sticking up for his elderly father, who reportedly wound up in a confrontation after another man “got out of line.”

Those details have yet to be confirmed, but it sounds like Tarek might wind up looking like the good guy when all is said and done.

Tarek El Moussa attends the Alzheimer’s Association California Southland Annual Magic Of Music Gala at Sony Pictures Studios on May 09, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Alzheimer’s Association California)

Still, according to TMZ, one onlooker “called the incident ‘bad,’ saying the other guy looked seriously roughed up.”

Even if Tarek was acting in someone else’s defense, he could wind up in hot water if it turns out that he overdid it.

El Moussa was not arrested, and he walked away from the scene with just a citation.

But given his celebrity status and deep pockets, he’s probably expecting a lawsuit from the man with whom he scuffled.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Tarek El Moussa attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Tarek’s wife made the Vegas trip, too

Insiders say Tarek’s wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, was with him at the time of the incident, but she was not involved in any way.

Heather had been documenting the Vegas trip on her Instagram page, and it sounds like everything was going swimmingly until the confrontation at the Venetian.

“Not our average Vegas trip… Watched Tarek do his thing on stage (so proud!) and made it extra special by bringing our parents along for the ride,” she captioned one post.

“We got to show them a glimpse behind the scenes — our world, our work, and of course, the glam. Grateful for these moments that we get to spend together.”

As many a Vegas tourist knows, it only takes one wild night in a casino to derail a fun family vacay.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.