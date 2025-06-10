Doechii Wins at BET Awards, Condemns Trump’s ‘Ruthless Attacks’ on the …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Doechii is once again using her platform for good.

Even as America’s constitutional crisis plays out in real time, the 2025 BET Awards took place in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The rapper and singer did not simply fly into LA for the event. She has been a resident of the city for years.

As Donald Trump deploys ICE agents, National Guard forces, and Marines against the people, she is speaking out.

Receiving her first ever BET award at the 2025 awards show, Doechii used her time on stage well. (Image Credit: BET)

Doechii is the 2025 Best Female Hip Hop Artist!

The 2025 BET Awards was not Doechii’s first time receiving nominations.

She has consistently been considered for various awards since 2023.

However, this year, she won her first award at the event — Best Female Hip Hop Artist.

That is a hefty award to be her first. And she used her time on the stage to speak out against the injustice going down in LA on the orders of America’s mad king.

Holding up one finger on stage at the BET Awards, Doechii spoke out against governmental tyranny taking place on the streets of Los Angeles. (Image Credit: BET)

Obviously, Doechii began her acceptance speech with gratitude, honoring the other nominees in her category.

Then, she addressed the tyrannical abuse of power taking place in Los Angeles — and, to varying degrees, all across America.

“As much as I’m honored by this award, I do want to address what’s happening right now outside of the building,” Doechii said, seemingly nervous. The audience applauded.

‘Trump is using military forces to stop a protest’

“There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order,” the singer described accurately.

“Trump is using military forces to stop a protest,” Doechii highlighted.

“And,” she posed, “I want y’all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us.”

At the 2025 BET Awards, Doechii won as the Best Female Hip Hop Artist. (Image Credit: BET)

The first months of Trump’s return to the White House have seen a series of ICE kidnappings.

These actions have included the seizures of lawful asylum seekers and others participating in the legal immigration process — in some cases, of people showing up to immigration hearings or to citizenship appointments.

Even some Trump voters have expressed bewilderment, claiming to have believed that his administration would only be arresting and deporting violent criminals and gang members. It is unclear why they believed this.

Late last week, ICE raided locations including a Home Depot, abducting workers.

People saw this happening and raised the alarm, taking action to protect their friends, coworkers, and neighbors from Trump’s forces.

BREAKING: Federal agents in plain clothes and unmarked cars tried to snatch 1st graders from LA elementary schools—told staff they had “parental consent.” They lied. When pressed, they HID THEIR IDS. DHS admits they sent them. This wasn’t a welfare check. It was a test run for a police state.



[image or embed] — Kye (@gxldsociety.bsky.social) Jun 9, 2025 at 8:17 PM

Is Trump trying to inflame the situation? Not necessarily

Trump is not a man of many skills, but he is certainly adept at creating problems and escalating them.

In response to the courageous display of the American spirit by protesters, he has (illegally) ordered National Guard and active military to respond.

Some have suggested that Trump actively wants a civil war. While these actions appear to be those of a man with just such an intention, it is unlikely that this is his goal.

It is more likely that he simply wishes to punish people who dislike him. His advisors, like Stephen Miller, clearly have their own agendas.

Unlike Trump, Doechii is a likable person with a firm grasp of the situation — and, clearly, of right and wrong. She has been speaking out against injustice since at least 2016 (long before she rose to fame), and it is encouraging to see her using her platform for good.