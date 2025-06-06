Sister Wives Host Reveals the Truth About Robyn Brown

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Did the truth just come out about Robyn Brown?

Earlier this week, Sukanya Krishnan — the long-time host of each year’s Sister Wives one-on-one interview specials — was a guest on The Sarah Fraser Show podcast.

In a rare media appearance, Krishnan delved into her impression of various cast members… most notably Kody’s only remaining spouse.

(TLC)

“Is she angry? Yeah, probably. Is she tired of the judgement? Absolutely. She does not go on social media, she does not deal with it at all,” the host said of Robyn.

Indeed, during her own sit-down on this year’s special, Robyn lashed out over the backlash. She called out her past sister wives for how often they talk about her and play up the role she played in their splits from Kody.

“It might come off as closed off, but she’s coming to terms that she’s no longer part of a polygamist family, which is what she always wanted,” Krishnan continued.

“To kind of see it sort of chipping away was not what she thought would happen. Ultimately, she loves Kody Brown and Kody loves her and it was something the other sister wives noticed right away.”

Over the last few years, Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown have all said they partly walked away from Kody because of his clear favoritism for Robyn.

Kody and Robyn Brown have managed to stay together through the years. (TLC)

For his part, Kody has also recently pushed back against such criticism… even claiming that his love for Robyn is godly and should be respected.

“You find higher love, and then everybody just slaps you down for it?” Kody previously told Krishnan. “I’ll tell you what. There’s a divine aspect about my relationship with Robyn, and we have been bitch slapped for it.”

The couple will have plenty of time to enjoy their relationship at least.

Kody has said he’s done with polygamy and is dedicated to Robyn for, presumably, the rest of his life.

Robyn and Kody Brown pose here for a TLC promotional shot. (TLC)

Elsewhere in her podcast appearance, Krishnan said she would love to have all four sister wives and Kody sit down together. At some point.

“That’s something I proposed to them,” she said on air.

Will it happen, though?

Not any time too soon, as Krishnan said viewers will need to wait until all the cast members are “in a good space” with one another.

As loyal followers are well aware, this may never happen.