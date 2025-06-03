Shiloh Jolie Debuts New Name 1 Year After Ditching ‘Pitt’

Shiloh Jolie used her eighteenth birthday to free herself of her father’s surname.
At this point, it seems that all of Brad Pitt’s adult children have distanced themselves from him in one way or another.
But Shiloh was apparently the actor’s last hope at salvaging his public image as a father. Now, she’s not even a Pitt.
Over a year after she filed to ditch daddy’s surname, we know what name Shiloh is using today.
Does Shiloh Jolie have a NEW new name?
On Thursday, May 29, Shiloh made an appearance at a celebratory dinner for Isabel Marant’s Net-a-Porter collection.
Variety reports that Shiloh served as a choreographer for Luella. The musician performed “Naive,” her new single, alongside dancers Keoni Rose and Tako Suzuko.
The newly minted 19-year-old’s passion and talent for dance is nothing new. Her name, however is.
According to the report, Shiloh used Shi Joli as her name.
In May of 2024, Shiloh — whose birth name is Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, used her eighteenth birthday to file to purge the “Pitt” from her name.
As is usually the case, the court granted her request, amending her legal name to Shiloh Jolie.
Now, she is Shi Joli … at least, professionally
Many people, particularly within the entertainment industry, go by slightly different names than their legal names.
Elementary school teachers might continue to use a maiden (or married) name despite a legal change, for the sake of their students.
Having a “stage name” is also very common, even among low-level actors.
It is unclear whether Angelina’s daughter is using Shi Joli among friends, professionally, or simply trying it out for the moment.
But your teens are an ideal time to find which name — or nickname — works for you.
As it happens, Angelina and Brad’s other children have also taken steps to distance themselves from their father.
23-year-old Maddox famously clashed with his dad, even testifying in his parents’ prolonged legal battle. 21-year-old Pax posted a somewhat private post condemning his father on, appropriately, Father’s Day.
20-year-old Zahara reportedly introduced herself in college with the surname Jolie — no hyphen, no Pitt.
Meanwhile, Knox and Vivienne are 16. However, even without a legal change, Vivienne dropped her dad’s name in credits at only 15.
It seems like everyone’s crawling out of the Pitt
If you’re wondering why Brad and Angelina’s children have had such a one-sided response to their parents’ divorce, then … well, Brad’s publicists have likely earned their paychecks.
Simply put, descriptions of the harrowing family flight in 2016 that ended the Brangelina marriage paint a horrific picture. Given the allegations of abuse, it is not a mystery why the Pitt surname is dropping like flies.
There is still much that we do not know. If the Jolie children plan to share their stories one day, we hope that their father’s weirdly devoted fans will not lash out at them over it.