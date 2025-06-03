Shiloh Jolie Debuts New Name 1 Year After Ditching ‘Pitt’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Shiloh Jolie used her eighteenth birthday to free herself of her father’s surname.

At this point, it seems that all of Brad Pitt’s adult children have distanced themselves from him in one way or another.

But Shiloh was apparently the actor’s last hope at salvaging his public image as a father. Now, she’s not even a Pitt.

Over a year after she filed to ditch daddy’s surname, we know what name Shiloh is using today.

Shiloh Jolie attends the Los Angeles premiere of MSNBC Films’ “Paper & Glue: A JR Project” at Museum Of Tolerance on November 18, 2021. (Photo Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Does Shiloh Jolie have a NEW new name?

On Thursday, May 29, Shiloh made an appearance at a celebratory dinner for Isabel Marant’s Net-a-Porter collection.

Variety reports that Shiloh served as a choreographer for Luella. The musician performed “Naive,” her new single, alongside dancers Keoni Rose and Tako Suzuko.

The newly minted 19-year-old’s passion and talent for dance is nothing new. Her name, however is.

Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming Formula One based movie, Apex, walks in the Pitlane prior to qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 17, 2023. (Photo Credit: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

According to the report, Shiloh used Shi Joli as her name.

In May of 2024, Shiloh — whose birth name is Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, used her eighteenth birthday to file to purge the “Pitt” from her name.

As is usually the case, the court granted her request, amending her legal name to Shiloh Jolie.

Shiloh Jolie, Zahara Jolie, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie, Maddox Jolie, and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the “Eternals” UK Premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021. (Photo Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Now, she is Shi Joli … at least, professionally

Many people, particularly within the entertainment industry, go by slightly different names than their legal names.

Elementary school teachers might continue to use a maiden (or married) name despite a legal change, for the sake of their students.

Having a “stage name” is also very common, even among low-level actors.

It is unclear whether Angelina’s daughter is using Shi Joli among friends, professionally, or simply trying it out for the moment.

But your teens are an ideal time to find which name — or nickname — works for you.

Actor Brad Pitt attends the red carpet of the movie “Wolfs” presented out of competition during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on September 1, 2024. (Photo Credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

As it happens, Angelina and Brad’s other children have also taken steps to distance themselves from their father.

23-year-old Maddox famously clashed with his dad, even testifying in his parents’ prolonged legal battle. 21-year-old Pax posted a somewhat private post condemning his father on, appropriately, Father’s Day.

20-year-old Zahara reportedly introduced herself in college with the surname Jolie — no hyphen, no Pitt.

Meanwhile, Knox and Vivienne are 16. However, even without a legal change, Vivienne dropped her dad’s name in credits at only 15.

Zahara Marley Jolie, Angelina Jolie, and Shiloh Jolie attend the red carpet of the movie “Eternals” during the 16th Rome Film Fest 2021 on October 24, 2021. (Photo Credit: Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images for Marvel)

It seems like everyone’s crawling out of the Pitt

If you’re wondering why Brad and Angelina’s children have had such a one-sided response to their parents’ divorce, then … well, Brad’s publicists have likely earned their paychecks.

Simply put, descriptions of the harrowing family flight in 2016 that ended the Brangelina marriage paint a horrific picture. Given the allegations of abuse, it is not a mystery why the Pitt surname is dropping like flies.

There is still much that we do not know. If the Jolie children plan to share their stories one day, we hope that their father’s weirdly devoted fans will not lash out at them over it.