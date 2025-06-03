Candice Miller: Mommy Blogger Returns to Instagram 1 Year After Husband’s Suicide …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Candice Miller gained fame as one of Instagram’s most popular mommy bloggers.

But last summer, her success story transformed into a tragedy when her husband, Brandon Miller, took his own life at the couple’s Hamptons home.

Brandon, a high-powered Manhattan real estate developer, poisoned himself in his garage after secretly battling $33.6 million in debt, about which his wife reportedly knew nothing.

Candice Miller and Brandon Miller attend Hamptons Magazine Celebrates Our â€œBest Dressedâ€ With A Private Dinner At Dopo La Spiaggia on June 01, 2019 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Hamptons Magazine)

Not surprisingly, Candice decided to take a step away from the spotlight in the wake of that tragedy.

In the eleven months that followed, Candice’s Instagram page remained blank.

But on Monday, Miller broke her silence and returned to the social media platform.

Candice Miller’s long-awaited return

Candice posted a photo of a sunset, along with a quote from Albert Camus about the power of eternal optimism:

Candice Miller attends the Hamptons Magazine & London Jewelers Host A Luxury Shopping Afternoon at Topping Rose House on July 18, 2018 in Bridgehampton, New York. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Hamptons Magazine)

“In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer,” read the caption.

“And that makes me happy. For it says that no matter how hard the world pushes against me, within me, there’s something stronger – something better, pushing right back.”

Candice did not post any context regarding the photo, which was presumably taken in Miami, where she moved with her two children following the events of last year.

Candice Miller’s new beginning

Though she made millions as the founder of the Mama and Tata lifestyle brand, according to the New York Post, Miller had just $8,000 in the bank at the time of her husband’s death.

Candice Miller poses at the Olivia Palermo Collection presentation during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Yuchen Liao/Getty Images)

According to the New York Times, Brandon owed $20 million in unsecured loans, including $2.1 million owed to UBS Bank, $11.25 million owed to BMO Bank, $300,000 owed to American Express, and “additional funds owed to family friends.”

Candice received $15 million from life insurance policies, but she was reportedly forced to pay around $4 million to settle an unpaid loan lawsuit.

She denied owing nearly $200k in rent on Brandon’s Park Avenue apartment, as she’s never signed a lease.

Candice sold the couple’s Hamptons estate for $12.8 million and used the proceeds to relocate to Florida.

Candice Miller attends the Rachel Zoe Collection Summer Dinner At Moby’s East Hampton With FIJI Water, Tanqueray, And AUrate on August 01, 2019 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Rachel Zoe)

Fans celebrate Candice Miller’s return to public life

In the comments, Candice’s followers were quick to wish her well and offer words of support.

“I’m a stranger to you but I pray for you and your girls often,” one commenter wrote.

“Happy to see this! Sending prayers for continued healing for you and your girls!” another added.

“You are such a warrior!!! Your girls are the luckiest!” a third chimed in.

Here’s hoping we’ll be hearing more from Candice in the very near future.