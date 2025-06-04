Jessie J Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: “I Am Going to Disappear for a Bit”

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jessie J is in need of some thoughts and prayers right about now.

The artist provided fans with an update on her health in a candid video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, June 3… stating that it was something she was “going back and forth” on revealing to her followers.

“I want to share it with my fans and the people that care about me, and also I’m a sharer. I’ve always shared everything that I go through in my life. Before ‘No Secrets’ came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer,” the singer said.

For the record, the English pop star released her track “No Secrets” in April.

“I’m highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form but I’m holding onto the word early,” Jessie told fans in this social media video.

“I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period. I just wanted to be open and share it. One, because, selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard.

“I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I’m an open book.”

Noting that her diagnosis was not something she planned, Jessie J added that she is “getting to keep [her] nipples,” which is “good.”

Added Jessie J:

“It’s a very dramatic way to get a boob job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive t— and more music.

(Capital’s Summertime Ball takes place Sunday, June 15.)

The popular singer captioned her footage with a lighthearted albeit emotional summary.

“No (more) Secrets and is it too soon to do a remix called ‘Living my breast life’? 🥴,” she wrote.

“All jokes aside (You know it’s one of the ways I get through hard times) This last 2 months have been so amazing, and having this go on alongside it on the sidelines has given me the most incredible perspective. BUT… Your girl needs a hug.”

Jessie J is mother to a two-year old son named Sky with boyfriend Chanan Colman.

She added a final line that nodded to her beloved sense of humor.

“Also not getting massive tits. Or am I? No no… I must stop joking,” she wrote.

The star, who has been open in the past about her ADHD diagnosis, welcomed her son after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage in November 2021. She would have been a single mother at the time.

“It was just the saddest thing, but at the same time, I knew that the reason it happened was because I wasn’t supposed to do it alone,” Jessie J said during a May 2022 appearance on the Diary of a CEO With Steven Bartlett podcast.