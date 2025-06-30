Rosie O’Donnell Skewers Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez Over Obscene $50 Million …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Rosie O’Donnell is calling out Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

The couple’s Venice wedding was deservedly controversial.

Rosie was one of the voices condemning the obscene display of wealth at a time of glaring inequality — especially with Americans poised to suffer more poverty in the coming months and years.

However, she also took particular aim at Sánchez. Did she go too far?

Lauren Sanchez and US founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, leave the Aman Hotel in Venice on June 25, 2025. (Photo Credit: STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

According to reports, Jeff Bezos spent $50 million on his wedding to Lauren Sánchez in Venice, Italy.

He apparently also rented out every public space in the city, as if renting the city itself.

While this did not quite turn one of the most famous cities in the world into a ghost town, it was definitely a vulgar display of financial power.

Every billionaire is a policy failure. But, in the past, Bezos seemed to pride himself upon making positive investments in the future.

In recent years, his priorities and values have seemed to shift, and this gauche destination wedding seems to reflect that.

Comedian and producer Rosie O’Donnell attends the 2024 Elle Women in Hollywood celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, November 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

On Monday, June 30, Rosie O’Donnell took to her Instagram page to call out Jeff Bezos’ and his new wife, Lauren Sánchez.

“It turned my stomach,” she commented in her caption, writing in a poetic form.

“Seeing all these billionaires gathering in the gross excess of it all. The show of it.” Many felt this way.

“Is Oprah friends with Jeff Bezos?” she asked. “Really — how is that possible? He treats his employees with disdain. By any metric he is not a nice man.”

Then, Rosie O’Donnell got personal with Jeff Bezos’ wife Lauren Sánchez

“And his fake fem bot wife,” Rosie O’Donnell commented, referring to Lauren Sánchez.

“Who looks like that? Why would he choose her After the salt of the earth Mackenzie?”

Bezos’ ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott, is one of the most charitable people in human history. Possibly the most charitable person.

“Sold his soul,” O’Donnell wrote of Jeff Bezos. “Is what it looks like from here.”

Taking to Instagram, Rosie O’Donnell shared a poetic caption disparaging a controversial wedding. (Image Credit: Instagram)

In a series of other posts, she shared other messages that pointed out the obscenity of Bezos’ wedding.

Millions of Americans are poised to lose basic assistance in the form of Medicaid and SNAP.

Bezos, meanwhile, will benefit from the same legislation that Congress is set to inflict upon the American people.

O’Donnell boosted a message calling out the contrast and more.

Is she being unfair?

One could argue that Rosie O’Donnell is being unfair … to Lauren Sánchez, but not to Jeff Bezos.

Bezos contributed financially to Donald Trump’s inauguration and killed The Washington Post‘s endorsement during the election. Even if that did not change the outcome, there is proverbial blood on his hands.

Could he do things to redeem himself? Absolutely. Will he? Only time will tell.

We don’t think that Sánchez, a former journalist, is a “fem bot,” no matter what facial treatments she undergoes.

When you go after someone’s appearance — even Trump’s, let alone the wife of a man sucking up to Trump — you always miss the point.