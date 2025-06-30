Diddy Jury Deliberations Get Off to Rocky Start; One Juror Says He Can’t Follow …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Deliberations got underway today in the Sean “Diddy” Combs sex trafficking trial.

Naturally, the press is keeping an eye on every aspect of the process, including how long it lasts (a jury that deliberates longer is more likely to find in favor of the defendant).

And courtroom reporters are currently having a field day with an unexpected twist that began with a note to the judge:

Judge responds to unexpected problem among jurors

According to a new report from TMZ, earlier this afternoon, jurors sent word to Judge Arun Subramanian that one of them was having trouble performing his duty.

“We have received a note from the jury,” read the note, as quoted by Judge Subramanian at around 1 pm on Monday. “We have a juror, Juror 25, who we believe cannot follow your honor’s instructions,”

The note came just about two hours after deliberations began. Judge Subramanian consulted with lawyers from both sides, and for once, they agreed on something.

Both parties felt that jurors should press on and continue trying to reach a verdict.

Diddy trial lawyers deal with unexpected difficulty

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo suggested that the jurors be reminded that it’s early in the process and that the best thing they can do now is persevere.

“It is important not to include any information about what is going on in the jury room,” prosecutor Maureen Comey suggested instructing jurors.

It’s not clear if this minor uproar in the jurors’ room is more likely to favor the defense or the prosecution.

But obviously, prosecutors were hoping for an open-and-shut case — and it looks they’re not going to get one.

The disacreement likely means that the juror in question is leaning toward a not guilty verdict on one or more of the charges, and he may be at odds with the other 11 jurors as a result of that stance.

According to TMZ, Juror 25 has been identified as a 51-year-old gay white man with a Ph.D. in molecular biology who’s studied veterinary science.

This is not the first time that there have been problems with the jury on this very complex case.

Earlier this month, a juror was dismissed after the judge began to suspect that he was discussing the trial with outsiders.

That situation led the defense to call for a mistrial, a request that was eventually shot down by the judge.

The request led many legal analysts to speculate that defense attorneys are not confident in their case. But today’s developments have led many to theorize that Diddy might actually beat the odds and be acquitted.

Whatever the case, the jury is soon to conclude today’s deliberations without a verdict.

And while a full acquittal is still unlikely, Team Diddy is likely feeling optimistic at the moment.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.