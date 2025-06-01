Devin Harjes Cause of Death: Boardwalk Empire Actor Gone at 41

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sad news this weekend out of the entertainment industry:

Devin Harjes, a veteran actor best known for his roles in Boardwalk Empire and Manifest, has passed.

He was 41 years old.

(NBC)

Harjes (pictured above on the aforementioned NBC drama) died at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York City due to complications from cancer, which he was diagnosed with in the winter, according to the star’s spokesperson.

Representatives for Harjes have not yet provided additional details about his illness.

“He was an artist of great conviction who never gave less than one hundred percent to any role he undertook,” his representative said in a statement.

“As a person, he was generous, kind, understanding and devoted to his family and friends, a great horseback rider and had a magic way with all animals.”

(HBO)

Harjes performed in theater productions in Texas and New York City, before starring as Jack Dempsey in the hit HBO period drama Boardwalk Empire in 2011.

He went on to guest star Blue Bloods, Orange is the New Black, Gotham and Daredevil.

The actor also portrayed Pete Baylor in seasons 2 and 3 of Manifest.

“His life began with the rhythm of hooves and the open plains — just three days after he was born, his father carried him and his sister on horseback,” the actor’s obituary read.

“That early bond with animals and the rodeo spirit stayed with him and later became the unlikely but perfect foundation for a life in the performing arts.”

(HBO)

Harjes spent his time in his home near the Rocky Mountains, in West Texas and/or in Hell’s Kitchen in New York City.

“Outside of acting, Devin was a dedicated student of martial arts and a regular at the gym — he often joked it was safer than getting kicked in the face by a horse,” his obituary on his website added.

Director ​​Antonio DiFonzo paid tribute to Harjes in a Facebook post on Sunday, writing:

“Terribly sad news as we lost Devin Harjes, an amazing actor and friend. He was constantly striving to be better and put his heart and soul into everything he did! We will never forget you and your amazing part in The Boyz of Summer and our lives. Rest in peace, Lion Heart!”

Harjes is survived by his parents, Randy and Rosanne Harjes, his sister Trish Harjes and his cat Maude.

May he rest in peace.