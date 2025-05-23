Meri Brown: I NEVER Want To Be Like Robyn!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

So, Meri Brown… how do you really feel about Robyn Brown?!?

On this Sunday’s Sister Wives: One on One special with Sukanya Krishnan, the long-time reality star will sit down with the host and touch on a number of subjects.

Based on footage released early by E! News, however, Meri will focus sharply at one point at the only woman remaining in Kody Brown’s life.

(TLC)

“I don’t think that’s fair for him to even say,” Meri says in this clip after Krishnan reveals that Kody said he had “wanted to raise every wife up” to a level of “divine love” he experienced with Robyn.

Indeed, Kody himself says on this same episode that his love for Robyn is blessed by God.

“We’re all supposed to be Robyn?” Meri scoffs in this sneak peek. “I’m sorry, I am Meri. I’m not going to be Robyn.”

Amen! Preach, Meri! Preach.

In general, the 54-year-old argues that it’s “unfair” for Kody to think of the other sister wives this way, saying on air:

“I’m going to be my own individual person. I don’t want to be her.”

Meri Brown has a lot to say on Sister Wives Season 19. (TLC)

Meri and Kody announced in early 2022 that they had terminated their relationship after more than two decades as a couple; first as legal husband and wife, then as spiritual husband and wife.

Looking back, Meri believes a major reason why her decades-long relationship didn’t work out was because Kody didn’t fully accept her.

“He didn’t for the past 12 or 14 years — or maybe even more,” Meri will say on this special.

Meri, Christine and Janelle (all of whom have walked away from the selfish polygamist in the past few years) have said in various ways that Kody disrespected them based on the way he favored Robyn in pretty much every possible way.

Kody Brown is a polarizing reality TV personality. (TLC)

Earlier on Season 19 of Sister Wives, Meri told viewers that so many people referred to Robyn as a “fraud, a liar” or as “manipulating,” but it took her a little while to feel the same.

Relatedly, Janelle — who announced her split from Kody in 2021 — did not appreciate Kody’s remarks about his former wives, telling Sukanya during her own one-on-one discussion:

“That’s revisionist history.”

The 56-year-old went on to say that she didn’t feel Kody ever made any true effort to develop a deeper relationship with his other spouses after Robyn joined the family.

“Would’ve been nice if he communicated that back then,” she said. “He never talked about that with me.”