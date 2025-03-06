Porsha Williams Divorce Hearing Delayed by Simon Guobadia in ICE Custody

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Porsha Williams is facing off against her ex in court.

Last summer, news of Porsha’s divorce did not come as an enormous surprise to Housewives fans.

The twists and turns that have followed, however, are keeping us on our toes.

Their divorce battle’s latest point of contention involves Simon Guobadia in ICE custody, throwing a wrench into their protracted legal fight.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are still clashing in court

Simon Guobadia, the estranged ex of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, filed a motion of continuance recently.

The two have been battling over their prenuptial agreement.

However, on February 25, he filed for a continuance — because Guobadia, a Nigerian citizen, was in detention by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to court documents that People obtained, Porsha Williams and her legal team responded with a 10 page filing, accusing Simon Guobadia of having “unclean hands” in his own detention.

“Husband’s attempt to avoid the consequences of his own request is disingenuous,” Williams’ legal response described.

“And,” her team accused, “a continuation of his pattern of delay tactics throughout this litigation.”

Can Porsha Williams’ divorce proceed with Simon Guobadia in ICE lockup?

For one thing, Williams’ team wrote, Simon Guobadia had insisted that the hearing take place in person and not over a video conference.

“Husband is solely responsible for the in-person setting of the hearing, and his Emergency Motion for Continuance is merely an attempt to evade his own strategic choice,” her team alleged.

Williams’ filing continued: “Wife respectfully requests that this Court deny Husband’s Motion and proceed with the hearing as scheduled, as Husband should not be permitted to manipulate the forum to suit his convenience.”

In his own filing, Simon Guobadia went on to allege that he has a limited ability to participate in the prolonged divorce battle with Porsha Williams due to his ICE detention.

The filing included a signed affidavit claiming that Guobadia’s “perosnal testimony” is mandatory at the hearing. In other words, his attorneys claim that they cannot simply act in his interests in court without him.

The filing details that ICE took Guobadia into custody on February 19 “for reasons unknown at this time.”

Doesn’t he need to be at the hearing?

According to Porsha Williams’ team, the hearing is about “contract interpretation,” meaning that their attorneys could hash out the prenuptial agreement in his absence.

She also alleged that Guobadia’s detention was “self-inflicted,” noting that the state of Georgia did “not confer any absolute right” for him to attend.

However, it seems that the court either agreed with Guobadia or erred on the side of caution. The judge granted the motion for a continuance, though a new date has not yet been set.