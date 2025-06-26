Calista Flockhart Steps Out Makeup Free, Eliciting Praise & Concern

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Calista Flockhart has been a public figure in the crosshairs for three decades.

Years before she and Harrison Ford even met, let alone married, she was the target of body-shaming and the butt of jokes.

This week,she stepped out sporting a super casual, makeup-free look.

Reactions are mixed. Some are expressing the same old concerns over her appearance. Others are praising her all-natural beauty.

Calista Flockhart wasn’t quite unrecognizable in her casual ‘fit

The Daily Mail reports that the legendary Calista Flockhart stepped out looking all but incognito in Los Angeles.

As you can see below, the Ally McBeal star kept her hair swept away from her face.

The casual ensemble included a sweater, baggy jeans, and (later) a sensible black mask.

From The Birdcage to (mostly just the first season of) Supergirl, Flockhart has been in the public eye for most of her life.

Most of her appearances are, well, public.

She’s either filming for scripted media or making an award show appearance or participating in an interview.

These casual moments show actors and other celebrities as they live their lives. For some, this dose of reality can be a little jarring.

Some reactions on social media were, unfortunately, a little weird and critical.

People described her as looking “frail,” which is usually code for “thin but not a compliment.”

A rare critique in our body-negative culture.

Others expressed shock at the fact that she does not look the same that she did in 1997. It would be weirder if she did.

Others — dare we say, more people — clapped back, pointing out that Calista Flockhart looks beautiful for a woman of any age.

Also, she is 60 years old. She looks 60. That’s normal and healthy.

You might not think of the comments section under The Daily Mail‘s Instagram post as a bastion of positivity and feminism, but we saw dozens and dozens of comments condemning critiques of her look.

She’s 60, she’s beautiful. Oh, and she’s more than just “Mrs. Ford.”

So much more than Harrison Ford’s wife

In 2002, Calista Flockhart was already famous, primarily for Ally McBeal, one of the most iconic shows of the ’90s. Harrison Ford was already famous for so, so many roles.

The two met that year at the Golden Globes. One year later, they were living together and madly in love.

They are still very much together (and very married) today.

But they’re both famous enough that neither needs to be introduced as the other’s spouse, you know?

Anyway, Flockhart looks great. Three decades of relentless weirdness about her appearance hasn’t dulled her shine.