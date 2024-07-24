Porsha Williams Divorced: The Latest On Her Failed 2nd Marriage & The Wild …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Porsha Williams filed for divorce from her husband, Simon Guobadia, after just one year of marriage.

The initial news shocked her fanbase, but the developments since then have just been wild!

And that’s after you take into consideration the the scandalous way this pair go together to begin with!

So, why is Porsha divorced for the second time? Let’s dive in.

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams attend Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins’ 2nd Annual Sno Ball Gala at Flourish Atlanta on September 29, 2022 (. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images))

Porsha Williams’ Second Marriage Was Sudden

If you’re a Real Housewives fan, you all remember the tale!

Simon proposed to Porsha in May 2021, after publicly dating for just one month.

Publicly is the important word here, as their relationship caused controversy since he was previously married to her RHOA friend, Falynn Pina.

Now, there were accusations of Simon cheating on Falynn while they were still married, presumably with Porscha. But nothing was everconfirmed.

Classic he-said, she-said.

At any rate, the Bravo star and the entrepreneur married twice in November 2022.

They tied the knot for the first time in an extravagant Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony in Atlanta. When the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in November 2023, she gifted him a lavish diamond wedding band.

Less than three months later, she filed for divorce.

Porsha Williams and Charlamagne Tha God backstage during The 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 22, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. ((Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio))

Porsha Divorces Simon Guobadia: What Happened

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star submitted court documents on Thursday, February 22, 2024 in Atlanta to end her second marriage.,

According to People, the filing was kept private, so it wasn’t immediately clear why she made the decision.

A source did tell the magazine that the cause of the breakup was an “ongoing matter,” but you would’ve never known it by looking at their social media.

The week before, for Valentine’s Day, Simon posted a photo of her in a bikini surrounded by a huge bouquet of red roses, red balloons and a red teddy bear just last week.

He was all mushy and gushy in the captions too, and she posted a simliar tribute to him for the day of love.

In fact, at the time of announcing the split, the posts were not only still live, but the pair still followed each other on Instagram.

But in the weeks that followed, the “true” story about the end of their marriage started to come to light.

Porsha Williams attends Mary J. Blige Album Release Party For “Good Morning Gorgeous” at The Classic Cat on February 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. ((Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images))

Porsha Williams’ Estranged Husband Claims She Brought an ‘Armed Gunman’ to Their Home

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Simon alleged Porsha brought an “armed gunman” into their marital home on two occasions after she filed for divorce last month.

In the filing, Simon claimed Porsha “abandoned” their shared property, only to return with “a man visibly bearing a gun for reasons unknown to [Guobadia].”

The incident supposedly happened on March 21, and while Simon called the police to “maintain the peace” between them, he also claimed the former Dish Nation host had “third parties” call and harass him and others “in an effort to force them out” of the home.

Then, 3 days later, on March 24, Simon claimed that Porscha, her mom, and her mother’s boyfriend allegedly made a “forcible entry” into the property, unplugged security cameras and “tampered with items and evidence.”

Now, as of April 8, it appears Porsha is still living in the house. During the solar eclipse on April 8, she posted videos of herself and her daughter, Pilar, in the backyard catching the celestial show together.

So whatever his claims, for now, she’s staying put.

The Divorce Is Getting Messy

As for Porscha, according to a report from RadarOnline, the Bravo star is claiming that Simon is trying to ruin her career by dragging her Real Housewives of Atlanta family into their divorce proceedings.

Specifically, the report claims Porsha is accusing Simon of trying to “overburden, annoy, harass, and oppress” her.

Simon’s supposedly trying to “threaten her reputation, career, and ability to earn income” by bringing Bravo and her employer, True Entertainment, LLC, into their divorce.

Reportedly, Simon’s requested that True Entertainment commit to a deposition to disclose Porsha’s status and income as a returning member of the cast. Give that Porsha hasn’t been on the show for a few years now, this seems odd.

But maybe he knows something we don’t.