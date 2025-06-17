Pusha T Call Travis Scott a ‘Wh-re,’ Drops Kylie Jenner Reference on New …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you’re a hip hop fan of a certain age, the news that a new Clipse album is on the way is about as exciting as it gets.

But if Travis Scott was looking forward to the duo’s first studio release in 16 years, he’s probably feeling less enthused after hearing the second single from Let God Sort ‘Em Out.

Along with his baby mama, Kylie Jenner, Travis found himself unexpectedly called out on the track “So Be It,” which dropped on Tuesday.

Pusha T performs on stage during The Recording Academy Atlanta Chapter Summer Member Celebration at Terminal West on August 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It’s worth noting that neither Travis nor Kylie is mentioned by name. But a reference to Scott’s Utopia album and his ex whose “lip gloss is poppin'” left little doubt as to whom Push was referring.

Fans might have been just as surprised as Travis, as Kylie’s ex generally steers clear of intense feuds.

But it seems he ran afoul of Pusha, who explained the beef in a new interview, at one point going so far as to call Travis a “wh-re.”

Pusha T explains new beef with Travis Scott

It seems the trouble began when Scott used footage from Clipse’s recording sessions to promote his single “Meltdown,” which featured Drake (with whom Pusha T has well-documented beef).

“The true context of that is we were in Paris, literally working, and he was calling to play P his new album. He came to [Pharrell’s] studio [at Louis Vuitton HQ, where Clipse recorded most of Let God Sort Em Out]. He interrupted a session,” Push told GQ.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Travis Scott: “Look Mom I Can Fly” Los Angeles Premiere at The Barker Hanger on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix)

“He sees [me and brother Malice] there. He’s like, ‘Oh, man, everybody’s here,’ he’s smiling, laughing, jumping around, doing his fucking monkey dance. We weren’t into the music, but he wanted to play it, wanted to film [us and Pharrell listening to it].

“And then a week later you hear ‘Meltdown,’ which he didn’t play. He played the song, but not [Drake’s verse]. He’s done this a lot. He has no picks. He’ll do this with anybody. He did it with ‘Sicko Mode’”

Push notes that despite his supposed loyalty to Drake, Scott was an early fan of the Kendrick Lamar diss track “Like That,” encouraging Kendrick to perform the track at the famed Rolling Loud Festival.

“He was on the [Rolling Loud] stage like, ‘Play that, play that!’ He don’t have no picks, no loyalty to nobody,” he said adding:

“He’ll jump around whatever he feels is hot or cling onto whatever he feels is hot. But you can play those games with those people…We’re not in your mix. Keep your mix over there.”

The Kanye factor

But while those incidents might have been the final straws, it seems the real issue goes back even further than that, stemming in part from Scott’s continued allegiance to Push’s former friend and mentor Kanye West.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I personally have been removed from that crew and those people for a minute,” Push said, in reference to Kanye and his supporters.

“So, that’s where my issue comes in—like, dawg, don’t even come over here with that, because at the end of the day, I don’t play how y’all play. To me, that really was just like…he’s a whore. He’s a whore,” the Clipse legend explained (here, GQ noted, print failed to convey “the disdain in Pusha’s delivery.”)

“It’s the principle of it. It’s the principle of what I’m saying. That filthy quality that they have about themselves, that lack of loyalty. Travis really has that. He’s proven.”

We’re guessing a lot of rappers are gonna be reminded of just how principled the Clipse brothers can be when Let God Sort ‘Em Out drops next month.