Kim Kardashian to Produce, Star in ‘Bratz’ Movie as The VILLAIN

Kim Kardashian is headed to the movies!

In addition to completing her legal studies, running her business empire, and repeatedly using her platform for good, she plans to don two big hats.

First, she will be producing a Bratz film.

Second, she is in talks to star in the project — as the villain.

Kim Kardashian is gearing up to produce and star in a ‘Bratz’ film

Multiple outlets, including The Hollywood Reporter, are revealing that Kim Kardashian is involved in the Amazon MGM Studios project.

Amazon MGM had to engage in a heated bidding war to get this far. This film will be based upon the MGA Entertainment toy property.

Bratz launched in 2001 and has sold hundreds of millions of dolls over the past quarter century.

Truth be told, this feels like a natural response to Barbie‘s box-office success.

What we know about the project is limited. Despite reports from multiple outlets, most details remain under lock and key.

However, Kim Kardashian and Picturestart will be producing the project. Isaac Larian for MGA will be executive producer.

Additionally, we know that Charlie Polinger and Lucy McKendrick are writing the film.

This will likely be a bit of a genre deviation for the writers (and not their only time writing together), so it will be exciting to see what they come up with.

Kim Kardashian is in her villain era

TMZ reports that Kim will be portraying the villain in the film.

That makes it sound like either there is already a treatment — major story beats — for the Bratz film, or the writers were simply told to include the role.

We have a sneaking suspicion that Kim can nail the role of an adversary pretty well. You remember her squabbles on reality TV and her 2016 smear campaign against Taylor Swift, right?

This will not be Kim Kardashian’s acting debut by any means.

Just a couple of years ago, she acted in American Horror Story: Delicate.

That was the campy horror anthology’s twelfth season.

She produces and is filming in another Ryan Myrphy Hulu project, All’s Fair. Kim is both star and producer of The 5th Wheel, an upcoming Netflix comedy.

Will ‘Bratz’ be a ‘Barbie’ success?

The dolls themselves clearly work as competitors to Mattel’s classic property. But will the same apply on the big screen? The 2007 Bratz film was, notably, a theatrical disappointment.

In the immediate aftermath of Barbie‘s box office success, studios were scrambling to greenlight things that they might consider tangentially similar. Polly Pocket, for example. Bratz fits nicely into that category.

But the truth of the matter is that Barbie was a success because it was a genuine, original story with a much-needed positive message, a great cast and soundtrack, and it appealed to a massive audience.

Amazon just axed Wheel of Time, one of its greatest critical successes.

Was it to shore up funds to pay for this? Only time will tell if the company — and Kim Kardashian herself — are making the right call with this.