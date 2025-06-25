Justin & Hailey Bieber Won’t Divorce Despite His ‘Loose Cannon’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin and Hailey Bieber have not publicly acknowledged that they’re going through a rough patch.

Sure, Justin has publicly admitted to insulting his wife. Hailey has “jokingly” fired back.

But even as the singer lashes out at friends and appears to be having a breakdown on social media, they remain married.

A new report says that Hailey is keeping the marriage stable and grounded while her “loose cannon” husband runs amok. Divorce is apparently not in the cards.

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and his wife US model Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Justin and Hailey Bieber are managing to stay together

In a lengthy new report from Us Weekly, Justin and Hailey Bieber appear to be hanging on by a thread. Which … pretty much matches up with the public perception.

The report described Hailey as “the stable parent and the one keeping the family together” as her husband very publicly goes off the rails.

“Justin’s been a hard person to deal with recently because of what he’s going through,” the inside source explained.

“It’s been really hard on her.”

Hailey Bieber, Founder & Creative Director, Rhode speaks onstage at “Connection in the Age of Disruption” during The Business of Beauty Global Forum 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)

A second insider shared: “Things have been very tense in the last month.

Hailey’s worried about Justin, especially with a [baby at home].”

The source detailed: “He hasn’t been down like this in quite some time, so there’s concern.”

This same insider characterized: “He’s a loose cannon, and Hailey’s making room for that.”

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber (L) and US model Hailey Bieber arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo Credit; ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

What is their secret to avoiding divorce?

That same source went on to affirm that Justin and Hailey Bieber “are going to get through it.”

Patience, it seems, is key.

“Justin’s going through a difficult time, and Hailey is giving him room to get himself back on track,” the insider explained. “He’s doing his best, but it’s tough.”

The report went on to emphasize that the couple’s shared religious zeal makes a split unlikely, adding that the two “don’t talk about divorce.”

Hailey Bieber attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Online coverage of their marriage and backlash against Justin’s behavioral problems “frustrates” Hailey, the report details.

However, the insider explains that “she knows that’s part of the industry and who she’s married to.”

Hailey is a public figure with an infamous father and from a famous family herself.

And as someone who grew up as a superfan of Justin, she knows how obsessed millions are with him — and how many are watching his mental health deterioration play out on social media.

Singer Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Desperate to remain married?

“They’ll do anything to make it work,” the inside source characterized of Justin and Hailey.

She seemingly believes that Justin will ultimately prove to be a good partner and a good father.

We hope that she’s right. Sometimes, patience pays off.

Other times, you realize that you’ve sunk years of your life into waiting for someone to do the right thing.

Hailey likely won’t know if she’s doing the right thing here and now for years to come. Good luck, girl.