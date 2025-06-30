Justin & Hailey Bieber Dance, Make Big Show of Having Fun Despite Reports of Fights

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin and Hailey Bieber are doing just fine, allegedly.

Fans have seen Justin’s volatile emotional outbursts themselves. Report after report has described the Biebers as “struggling” to remain married.

A fun new video is telling a very different story.

Are the Biebers are carefree as they appear? Or did they make a conscious effort to go and have fun in public to quash the divorce rumors?

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and his wife US model Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

On Sunday, June 29, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attended Martin Garrix’s concert.

The concert was at LA State Historic Park.

We know that the two were in attendance because they are famous and recognizable … and because a fan caught the pair on video.

The TikTok video shows Justin and Hailey clearly enjoying themselves.

Hailey casually dances to the music.

Justin removes his shirt, wrapping an arm around his gorgeous wife.

Hailey Bieber, Founder & Creative Director, Rhode speaks onstage at “Connection in the Age of Disruption” during The Business of Beauty Global Forum 2025 presented by The Business of Fashion at Stanly Ranch on June 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)

Are the Biebers ‘struggling’ to stay married?

As we previously reported, an inside source told Entertainment Tonight that “things have been rocky” for the Biebers.

“Justin has been super moody,” the insider acknowledged.

That much, fans have witnessed for themselves.

“And,” the insider continued, “they’ve had a lot of unpleasant conversations and arguments.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“Hailey has been frustrated by Justin’s antics on Instagram … and feels unsupported by him,” the source illuminated.

That same insider dished: “Justin has been getting irritated easily and feels like Hailey can be superficial about the way their relationship looks in the public eye.”

In other words, Hailey wishes that her husband (a grown man in his 30s) had more emotional maturity.

Justin, meanwhile, has reportedly felt unhappy that his wife cares about what the world thinks of them.

Model Hailey Bieber arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

So, what is the truth?

Are Justin and Hailey Bieber on the verge of divorce? Or does this dance at a concert show the true state of their marriage?

The answer probably isn’t both. But it might be neither.

It is entirely possible that Justin and Hailey have good moments and bad moments with great frequency.

That doesn’t sound healthy or fun, and likely makes things much more complex than if things were miserable all of the time.

But with the Biebers being reportedly a little too fervently devout to divorce, maybe they’ll trap each other in this limbo for many years.