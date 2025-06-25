Julie Chrisley Speaks in First Interview Since Prison, Pardon

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Julie Chrisley is speaking publicly for the first time since her release from prison.

She and husband Todd Chrisley are both convicted criminals. They received very steep sentences for their financial crimes.

This spring, Donald Trump issued pardons to the Chrisley Knows Best alums.

Since leaving prison, Todd has made a couple of statements here and there. Now, it’s Julie’s turn.

In her first interview after leaving prison, pardoned criminal Julie Chrisley describes the moment that she learned of her early release. (Image Credit: Fox News)

For the first time, Julie Chrisley is giving an interview following her pardon

Julie Chrisley, husband Todd Chrisley, and children Savannah and Grayson Chrisley have given their first TV interview.

On the Saturday, June 28 episode of My View With Lara Trump, a real show that exists and airs on Fox News, she is speaking publicly for the first time.

“I call my [my daughter] Savannah one more time and she said, ‘He did it! He signed it!’” Julie recalls of learning of Trump pardoning her.

“And I just started busting out crying.”

As the preview continues, Julie adds: “And then I just hung up. I was so nervous I just hung up.”

She remarked: “It was the craziest thing because unfortunately, most of the news that you get in prison is bad news.”

To be clear, she means the news that you get over the phone — not just the daily screaming horrors of checking the news in 2025.

“So they’re like, ‘Are you OK?’” Julie described. “And I’m like, ‘I am! I think I’m getting out of here!’”

Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, and Todd Chrisley speak after the latter two received federal pardons. (Image Credit: Fox News)

Todd Chrisley also shared how he found out

According to the disgraced former reality star, a former inmate tried to tell him about the pardon. However, Todd was understandably skeptical.

“So I went into my dorm and one of the CO’s came i and he goes, ‘You good?’” he recalled.

“And I said, ‘As good as I can be!’ And he said, ‘Todd you just got pardoned. They sent me down here to see if you were OK.’”

Todd continued: “And I said, ‘Well hell if I’m pardoned they don’t have to be worried about me, I’m great!’”

On Fox News, Todd Chrisley describes learning of his pardon while in prison. (Image Credit: Fox News)

It is unclear whether the Lara Trump interview was just a natural fit for the Chrisleys, or if this was part of a preexisting arrangement related to their early release from prison.

Their pardons, secured in late May, appear to have been fairly straightforward quid-pro-quo following Savannah’s campaigning for Trump in 2024.

She was a speaker at the RNC. Unlike the people buying 7-figure dinners at Mar-a-lago to secure pardons for their loved ones, it seems possible that Savannah might have been a speaker anyway.

The Chrisleys are just like that.

Wearing a red jacket, Savannah Chrisley speaks on the “Unlocked” podcast in early 2024. (Image Credit: YouTube)

What else will the Chrisleys have to say?

Ahead of their full interview, we can only speculate about what Todd and Julie Chrisley will say.

However, we know that Todd, at least, has continued to insist that he and his wife are innocent despite their convictions.

That is certainly an option, albeit difficult to understand when financial crimes leave a paper trail.

We can likely expect more of that, plus fawning over Donald Trump. Perhaps even some teasers for the family’s upcoming reality TV comeback. Beyond that? We’ll just have to wait and see.