Todd Chrisley Stages Social Media Comeback After Prison

Todd Chrisley has returned to social media.

We suppose that it was inevitable.

Late last month, Todd and Julie were among a long list of criminals whom Donald Trump pardoned.

Out or prison and no longer owing restitution to his victims, Todd is online again. What does he have to say?

Reality TV villain Todd Chrisley speaks onstage during the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Todd Chrisley is back

On Thursday, June 12, Todd Chrisley took to his Instagram page — just two weeks and a few hours after his release from prison.

There are a lot of things that the infamous Chrisley Knows Best alum might have to say. But he astonishingly began things on a very positive note.

He shared a headline that covered 19-year-old Grayson Chrisley’s inclusion on the University of Alabama’s spring 2025 Dean’s List.

“God is good all the time, @graysonchrisley,” Todd began his caption.

“I love you to the moon and back and we couldn’t be more proud.”

He praised: “You have shown great character and fortitude and stood with your lord and savior amidst the fire and came out the other side never smelling of smoke, you are proof of Gods word.”

Todd continued: “Stand tall, stand true, and stand for your fellow brothers in Christ. I love you Gray Gray.”

Todd Chrisley doesn’t look too bothered by anything in this scene from his reality show. (Image Credit: USA)

That is not the first comeback post that many expected

It seems clear from Todd Chrisley’s caption that he feels that his entire family has endured a trial — one that, he might say, only their faith saw them through.

The Chrisleys are, as you might gather, Christians.

It is possible that they see this getaway car of a pardon as a form of divine intervention, though we don’t mean to put words in their mouths.

One might even infer that he still believes that he was persecuted, rather than simply prosecuted for crimes that he and his wife committed.

17-year-old Grayson Chrisley speaks on his older sister’s podcast in June of 2023. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Technically, Todd’s first return to social media came in the form of a series of short videos that daughter Savannah Chrisley posted.

In the car, on his way home from prison, Todd apparently impressed his daughter with how “jacked” he became behind bars.

Whether his post-incarceration physique will similarly impress fans remains to be seen.

In a May 28, 2025 Instagram Story post, Savannah Chrisley announced that her freshly released father, Todd Chrisley, was now “jacked.” (Image Credit: Instagram)

This COULD be a time for change for the Chrisley family

Todd and Julie Chrisley were controversial figures long before their arrests for financial crimes.

On and off of reality television, they made it abundantly clear that they are not particularly good people.

We’d love for that to change! Maybe it will. Probably not, but, you know, sometimes terrible people turn their lives around. It happens!

At the moment, many are wondering what tone Todd and Julie Chrisley will strike when they make their full comeback.

For now, Todd’s just dipping his toes into social media.