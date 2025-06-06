Evelyn Lozada: My OnlyFans Account Pays Better Than ‘Basketball Wives’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Evelyn Lozada is a television personality and a model.

Basketball Wives fans know her for her fiery on-camera confrontations.

Her OnlyFans subscribers see another side of her.

Two months after the Season 12 premiere of Basketball Wives, she’s comparing both ventures — and their pay.

TV personality Evelyn Lozada attends the 2016 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood awards luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 25, 2016. (Photo Credit: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Speaking to In Touch Weekly, 49-year-old Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada opened up about her OnlyFans income and her goals for the future.

“I’m not leaving one dollar on the table,” she characterized.

“I feel like the page is doing great, but the sky is the limit with OnlyFans. Right?”

Lozada reasoned: “So, it’s like the more you post.”

Evelyn Lozada attends Cosmopolitan Magazine’s Fun Fearless Males Of 2011 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel on March 7, 2011. (Photo Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

“But my life is so busy,” Lozada continued, “that I feel like if I wasn’t doing Basketball Wives, and I was just doing that, I could definitely make more money than I make there.”

She then emphasized:

“But I love doing the show. You know. The show helps [with] so many other things.”

Appearing on reality television often means having a platform to advertise — on social media and even on the show itself. From OnlyFans to brand endorsements, there are a lot of opportunities on top of the paycheck.

Evelyn Lozada first launched her OnlyFans page during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The platform was a lifeline for countless people — and, for some, their first foray into any form of sex work.

Lozada eventually deleted her page, as she found managing it overwhelming.

When she returned to OnlyFans, she got an agency to manage it for her, taking a weight off of her shoulders.

“We’ve been doing it for a couple of years now,” she noted before explaining that her OF content is not as spicy as some might hope. “For clarity, I’m not in there busting it wide open.”

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Evelyn Lozada attend SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on February 10, 2023. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“I’m always mindful,” Lozada continued, speaking of her awareness that content can jump from behind the paywall at any time.

“But whatever I post on there, if it hits the airwaves, I’m fine with it,” she assured.

“So, it could be a bathing suit. It could be lingerie, you know.”

Lozada emphasized: “I work out. I take care of myself, you know. Yes, I’m a grandma and I’m 49, but I feel great.”

Evelyn Lozada poses with AOL at the Maxim Party Powered by Motorola Xoom at Centennial Hall at Fair Park on February 5, 2011. (Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AOL)

Lozada went on to explain that OnlyFans subscriber see things that she “wouldn’t want to post on Instagram” because it is more “private” and “sexy.”

Even so, she added: “I tell everyone I’m not on there doing porn.”

OnlyFans is for many types of content, even though the core of the site is sex workers — and that is what most subscribers are after, too.

But someone posting lingerie pics or bathing suits that Meta won’t allow is still making a good use of the platform even if they aren’t doing pornstar collabs. There’s something for everyone!