Sutton Foster Is ‘Just a Rebound’ For Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are reportedly living together.

Officially, they have only been in a public relationship for five months.

Some speculate that the beloved actor cheated during his erstwhile marriage. That would mean that the relationship is older than we’re meant to think.

Ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness disagrees, one report says. Instead, she apparently sees this as a rebound.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend the 75th Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Event at Sofitel New York on May 12, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have moved in together

An inside source tells In Touch Weekly that Deborra-Lee Furness doesn’t believe that Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster will remain together for long.

“Debs isn’t hiding how she feels about Hugh and Sutton playing house,” the insider characterized.

“She thinks it’s a total rebound fantasy,” the source continued.

“And she’s not buying it for a second.”

Deborra-Lee Furness and attends a conversation for “Force Of Nature” at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on May 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

“She’s joked to friends that she’s taking bets on how long it’ll last,” the insider alleged.

“And,” the source added, “she’s putting her money on under a year.” It is unclear how literal these alleged wagers are.

The insider explained that Furness sees Jackman and Foster’s entanglement as “rushed and emotionally messy.”

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend 2022 Broadway Barks at Shubert Alley on July 09, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

According to the official timeline, this looks like a rebound

“From her point of view, Hugh barely had time to process their split before diving headfirst into this new setup with Sutton,” the source detailed.

“She thinks he’s acting like a teenager,” the insider illuminated.

“And,” the source added, “she’s rolling her eyes hard at the ‘happily ever after’ act he’s putting on with Sutton.”

Deborra-Lee Furness attends the Sydney premiere of “Force of Nature: The Dry 2” on January 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

The report goes on to emphasize that Furness “swears she isn’t bitter” about Jackman and Foster.

“But,” the inside source dished, “she does admit it hurts like hell to see him move on so easily after all their years together.”

Yeah, that would sting!

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

‘I told you so’

“She’s keeping her distance and trying her best to ignore all this,” the insider explained.

“But of course,” the source added, “she is watching from afar.”

The insider concluded: “And if she’s right and things fall apart, she’ll be the first to say, ‘I told you so.’”