Sutton Foster Is ‘Just a Rebound’ For Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness …

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are reportedly living together.
Officially, they have only been in a public relationship for five months.
Some speculate that the beloved actor cheated during his erstwhile marriage. That would mean that the relationship is older than we’re meant to think.
Ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness disagrees, one report says. Instead, she apparently sees this as a rebound.
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have moved in together
An inside source tells In Touch Weekly that Deborra-Lee Furness doesn’t believe that Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster will remain together for long.
“Debs isn’t hiding how she feels about Hugh and Sutton playing house,” the insider characterized.
“She thinks it’s a total rebound fantasy,” the source continued.
“And she’s not buying it for a second.”
“She’s joked to friends that she’s taking bets on how long it’ll last,” the insider alleged.
“And,” the source added, “she’s putting her money on under a year.” It is unclear how literal these alleged wagers are.
The insider explained that Furness sees Jackman and Foster’s entanglement as “rushed and emotionally messy.”
According to the official timeline, this looks like a rebound
“From her point of view, Hugh barely had time to process their split before diving headfirst into this new setup with Sutton,” the source detailed.
“She thinks he’s acting like a teenager,” the insider illuminated.
“And,” the source added, “she’s rolling her eyes hard at the ‘happily ever after’ act he’s putting on with Sutton.”
The report goes on to emphasize that Furness “swears she isn’t bitter” about Jackman and Foster.
“But,” the inside source dished, “she does admit it hurts like hell to see him move on so easily after all their years together.”
Yeah, that would sting!
‘I told you so’
“She’s keeping her distance and trying her best to ignore all this,” the insider explained.
“But of course,” the source added, “she is watching from afar.”
The insider concluded: “And if she’s right and things fall apart, she’ll be the first to say, ‘I told you so.’”