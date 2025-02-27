Hugh Jackman Divorce: Yes, Star Cheated with Sutton Foster (Report)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hugh Jackman is generally considered the nicest person in Hollywood.

But a new report aims to knock the actor down a few (dozen) pegs.

Simply put, according to Us Weekly, Jackman repeatedly cheated on ex-wife Deborra-lee Furness with new girlfriend Sutton Foster.

Hugh Jackman attends the “Deadpool and Wolverine” New York Premiere on July 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

In September 2023, Jackman and Furness announced their break-up after 27 years as husband and wife.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” they said in a statement at the time. “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

It may have sounded like the words of spouses who ended things on good terms, but the aforementioned tabloid now says that Jackman and Foster struck up a romance when co-starring together on Broadway.

Yes, we’ve known for a while that Jackman and Foster are dating. But this report holds that they started hooking up in 2022. Before the actor split from his wife.

Hugh Jackman walks onstage during Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool and Wolverine Celebration of Life in Hall H at SDCC in San Diego, California on July 25, 2024. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

“Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced,” says a Foster source.

“A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap.”

According to the insider, Jackman and Foster are still going strong and “are really happy now.”

Neither Jackman nor Foster have commented on their apparent relationship. But they’ve spotted packing on the PDA.

Back when she was appearing opposite the star in The Music Man, Foster said during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan of Jackman:

“It’s such a wonderful thing. We just talk and catch up on our day. That’s been one of the best parts of the whole thing, that I’ve made this wonderful new friend.”

Sutton Foster attends Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Season 5 Premiere at The Standard Highline on April 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

During rehearsals, the two often posted photos and videos to Instagram, gushing over each other in the process.

“This show is nothing without you,” Jackman wrote alongside a clip of them practicing a dance.

On opening night, Foster shared pics of her and Jackman on the red carpet with the caption: “This man. An honor to be by your side. You. Are. The. BEST.”

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Furness suspected nothing, Us Weekly, writes even after watching her then-husband and Foster kiss pon stage night after night.

As part of the production, of course.

“Deborra-lee was blindsided when she found out about the affair through the run of the show,” alleges an industry source. “It was apparently Broadway’s worst-kept secret, and Deborra-lee was the last to know.”

The publication also report that Jackman never came clean about the infidelity.

“He didn’t own up to it,” adds the industry source.