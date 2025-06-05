Paige DeSorbo QUITS ‘Summer House,’ Fires Parting Shot at …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

It’s the end of an era for one of Bravo’s most popular stars!

Paige DeSorbo announced moments ago that she will not be returning to Summer House for the show’s tenth season, which is set to begin filming this summer.

The podcast host and former Bravo-lebrity shared the news on Instagram, where she boasts a whopping 1.5 million followers.

Paige DeSorbo attends an exclusive summer soiree hosted by La Marca Prosecco and Paige DeSorbo at The La Marca Summer Villa on August 27, 2024 in Venice, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for La Marca Prosecco)

Turning the Paige

“Being part of this show has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life – the friendships, the drama, the giggles. all unforgettable,” DeSorbo wrote, adding:

“You’ve seen me grow up over these last 7 summers. I’ll always be beyond grateful for the memories, the community, and the opportunities this wild ride has brought me. But like all good things (and some bad decisions), it’s time for this chapter to close.”

DeSorbo proceeded to thank her “castmates, fans and [her] NBCU family.”

Paige DeSorbo attends 2023 Variety’s Women Of Reality TV at Spago on November 29, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“I never could’ve imagined what this journey would turn into — and how many of you would be along for the ride. And you haven’t seen the last of me, I promise.

“So much more to do together, but for now, you know you can always find me and Daphne in my bed,” Paige concluded, referring to her cat (for whom her new sleepwear line is named).

The news comes just hours after the show’s ninth season wrapped up with its second reunion show. Naturally, Paige couldn’t resist the opportunity to deliver a parting blow to her problematic ex Craig Conover.

Paige remembers Craig as a “belligerent drunk’

It’s been over seven months since Craig and Paige broke up, but new details about their messy relationship and even messier breakup are still coming out.

On last night’s reunion show, for example, Paige finally opened up about what exactly happened at Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s wedding.

For months now, we’ve been hearing rumors that Craig was “kicked out” of the wedding reception, which was held at Amanda’s parents’ house.

Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo attend the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Century City Park on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

And now, Paige is spilling the tea.

The truth about Amanda and Kyle’s wedding

DeSorbo has shared details about her rocky relationship with Conover on numerous occasions.

But it wasn’t until last night that she went into detail regarding his behavior at the wedding.

“He was belligerently drunk. He was causing a scene. He was kicking tables. He was yelling at people. He was going inside the house,” Paige claimed.

“He acted like an entitled brat at the wedding and he was an embarrassment,” she continued.

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV)

The following morning, Paige says, she tried unsuccessfully to convince Craig to apologize to his hosts.

“The next morning I woke up and I was like, ‘You have to apologize to Mr. and Mrs. Batula.’ And he absolutely refused,” she explained.

Craig’s side of the story

For his part, Craig says he was not exactly kicked out — but he admits that his behavior at the wedding was less than ideal.

“It was a filmed event. I think if I was kicked out, we would’ve seen it on TV,” he told Us Weekly last year. “But, to be fair, I was asked to not come back in, in case I wanted to decide to come back in.”

Huh. The distinction between getting kicked out and being “asked not to come back in” sounds pretty negligible to us, but hey — whatever Craig needs to tell himself!

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover attend 2023 Variety’s Women Of Reality TV at Spago on November 29, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Craig has since admitted to battling alcohol addiction, and he says he’s seriously cut back on his drinking in recent months.

Paige can certainly attest to Craig’s substance abuse issues, and she says she was frequently forced to lie on his behalf during their relationship.

“Honestly, I’m so uncomfortable because I’ve never had to lie in my entire life until I started dating him and it was more like, I had to be like, ‘Oh, he’s not that drunk.’ Or, ‘Oh, we just wanted to go home early,’” she said at the reunion.

“It’s little situations that he would put me in that I would have to defuse. It’s uncomfortable and it gets very overwhelming and tiring.”

They might not agree on much — but hopefully, these two both realize that going their separate ways was the right move.