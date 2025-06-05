Kristin Cavallari Says She Hooked Up With Glen Powell AND Craig Conover (And There Was …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If Craig Conover was hoping to step away from the spotlight this summer, he’s not off to a good start.

Today alone, Craig has become the center of two trending stories, neither of which portrays him in a positive light.

First, ex-girlfriend Paige DeSorbo revealed that Conover was kicked out of a wedding for getting “belligerently drunk” early in their relationship.

And now, Craig is at the center of some sultry confessions from Kristin Cavallari.

Kristin Cavallari attends the EWG x Uncommon Beauty event at Kimpton Aertson Hotel on August 13, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Environmental Working Group)

Kristin says she hooked up with Craig during his relationship with Paige

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live Wednesday night, Kristin admitted that there was some “overlap” between her fling with Craig and his relationship with Paige.

“Okay, let’s talk about it. So, Craig and I were friends first [and] became romantic for two seconds.” Cavallari told host Andy Cohen, adding:

“The second I caught wind of Paige, I very politely excused myself from the situation.”

“Was there overlap in your relationships?” Cohen asked.

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“There was a picture of Craig and Paige in New York — I’ll never forget it — and it looked like they were sort of together. That was the first time anyone had seen them. That was the first I had heard about it,” she recalled, according to People magazine.

“I saw that picture, and I texted him and I said, ‘Hey, let’s just be friends.’ Like, I don’t wanna get in the middle of this.”

After enduring a messy split from DeSorbo, Conover appears to be single these days — but Kristin says there’s no chance of the two of them rekindling their romance.

“No, no. I love Craig as a friend,” she told Cohen.

Kristin Cavallari arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Kristin says she also ‘dry-humped’ up with Glen Powell

This week also saw the premiere of Kristin’s new E! series, Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour.

The series chronicles her multi-city podcast tour, and during a stop in Atlanta, Kristin’s friend Justin Anderson, revealed that she “recently went on a date” with actor Glen Powell.

Kristin clarified that she “never f–ked him” — but they did engage in some other below-the-belt activities.

“You guys dry-humped though,” Anderson said, which she confirmed, saying, “Yeah, we did.”

But Kristin explained that she’s not interested in dating Craig, Glen, or anyone else at the moment:

“In nine years when my kids are off at college, I’m gonna be all over the world, with all the guys, doing all the things,” she said.

That’s certainly her prerogative — but she should bear in mind that nothing spices up a podcast quite like tales of celebrity hookups!