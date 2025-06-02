Hilary Duff Divorced: Her History of Marriage, Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hilary Duff has been both married and divorced.

She is an actress and a singer.

With the help of her husbands, she is also a mother of four.

Despite her fame, Duff’s somewhat quiet personal life tends to stay out of headlines. Here’s what you need to know:

Hilary Duff attends Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st annual academy awards viewing party on March 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie

In 2007, Hilary Duff began dating Canadian National Hockey League player Mike Comrie.

At the time, she was 19, but he was not the first guy in his mid-twenties whom she had dated. (And, unlike when she dated Good Charlotte singer Joel Madden, she was an adult and not a 16-year-old)

In February 2010, Duff and Comrie made the announcement: they were engaged.

The couple married in August of that year.

Singer/actress Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie of the New York Islanders attend the game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox on September 16, 2008. (Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On March 20 of 2012, Hilary Duff gave birth to her first child, a son named Luca Cruz Comrie.

Less than two years later, on January 10 of 2014, Duff and Comrie announced their separation. They resolved to cooperatively co-parent their son.

In February of 2015, Duff filed for divorce. Many states require absurd waiting periods between the date of separation and a divorce filing, which often accounts for these delays.

The divorce was finalized in February of 2016.

Hilary Duff attends the â€œHow I Met Your Father” fan experience in Los Angeles celebrating the showâ€™s first season finale with cast on March 10, 2022. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma

In January 2017, Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma went public with their relationship.

Koma is also a singer-songwriter; he is the lead singer of the indie pop group Winnetka Bowling League.

While his band may not be world famous, the singers for whom he’s written include Britney Spears and Demi Lovato.

The relationship was touch-and-go for a few months. But by October of that year, the two were squarely back together.

In May of 2019, the two became engaged, marrying in December 21 of that year.

Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation )

On October 25, 2018, Duff and Koma welcomed their first child as a couple, a daughter named Banks Violet Bair.

The couple welcomed second daughter Mae James Bair on March 24, 2021.

As we reported in late 2023, Duff announced her pregnancy with Baby #4 in the form of a holiday card.

Sure enough, on May 3, 2024, she and Koma welcomed third daughter Townes Meadow Bair.

Hilary Duff attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Matthew Koma stands up for his wife

Though Hilary Duff has been divorced in the past, Matthew Koma remains her husband. They are still married.

In fact, it wasn’t that long ago when speculation over her face led to Koma ardently defending her in public.

After all of the joy that she has brought to millions on screen and in song, we wish Duff and her family the very best.