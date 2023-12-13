Hilary Duff is a treasured actress, a beloved former child star, and an immensely talented singer.

She is also the mother of three kids. Two of whom are with her husband, Matthew Koma.

Well, those stats are about to go up!

Hilary is expecting her fourth child! Fans actually suspected as much.

In November 2023, Hilary Duff shared this gorgeous selfie. It was one of many photos that conspicuously hid her abdomen. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Hilary Duff’s fourth child will actually be her third with Matthew Koma.

She decided to share this news with family and friends by way of her family’s Christmas card. Neat that it doubled as a pregnancy announcement!

Once you send out a bunch of notices as a famous person, it’s bound to become news. So Hilary opted to beat everyone to the punch and just share it with the world. So cute!

In December 2023, Hilary Duff shared this photo of her pregnancy announcement. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Surprise surprise,” Hilary captioned the photos. One shows her holding her very pregnant baby bump through a comfy pink sweater.

She shared the post on Tuesday, December 12, quipping “So much for silent nights” on the card itself.

Hilary is not alone, of course. Her husband is with her in the photos. Their daughters, 5-year-old Banks Violet and 2-year-old Mae James are there. So is Hilary’s firstborn, Luca Comrie. She shares the 11-year-old with her ex, Mike Comrie.

An Instagram photo that Hilary Duff shared of her pregnancy announcement. This will be her fourth baby! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Buckle up buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch,” the card read.

For a couple of months, now, fans have suspected that Hilary was pregnant.

It wasn’t that they had spotted a baby bump. Instead, it was that they very conspicuously didn’t see any sign of her abdomen.

Hilary Duff attends the 2016 Viacom Kids and Family Group Upfront on March 3, 2016 in New York City. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Viacom)

Some of Hilary’s photos only showed her face and shoulders.

This is, of course, a classic use of angling to hide a baby bump. Though it’s only truly effective if you aren’t showing your pregnancy on your face.

Other pics showed Hilary wearing such large, comfy sweaters that commenters were bold enough to write “Baby on board?” (Please, I am begging you, do not write that kind of thing as speculation)

Hilary Duff attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

However, this time, the speculation was correct.

Hilary and her husband are growing their family by one more.

And just in time for the news to go out with cards — and for some seasonal jokes about how exhausting it is to have a newborn in the house.

Hilary Duff attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Even though Hilary’s work these days tends to take the form of public appearances and promotional jobs, she remains a beloved fixture in our culture.

She’s interesting, she has a good reputation, and she shared a screen with Jennifer Coolidge.

Plenty of Disney alums have led chaotic lives. Hilary manages to make it all seem so normal. Congratulations, girl!