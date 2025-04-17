Hilary Duff’s Husband Lashes Out In Brutal Fashion Following Botox Allegation

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Most of the commentary about Hilary Duff’s appearance is positive.

After all, few former child stars have aged more gracefully, and she’s got an army of loyal fans who heap praise on her every Instagram post.

But haters are everywhere, and even Hilary Duff encounters cruel criticism now and then. Fortunately, her husband is an expert troll slayer.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma attend the Amazon Prime Video’s Golden Globe Awards After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Hilary Duff’s husband claps back at Instagram follower

A recent Instagram post of Duff’s prompted a follower to remark, “Why did she do Botox, I swear to god everyone else is the same.”

To be clear, there was nothing about the post that indicated any sort of medical procedure.

This was just another example of a stranger saying something cruel to someone they’ve never met and expecting zero consequences.

As you might have noticed, there’s a lot of that going around these days.

Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Thankfully, Hilary’s musician husband, Matthew Koma, wasn’t having it.

“Get fckd butterfly,” Matthew succinctly clapped back at the hater.

The critic didn’t respond, and thousands of other followers were quick to praise Hilary’s youthful glow.

Frankly, we have no idea if Duff has ever undergone Botox treatment, but neither does the person who made the comment.

Hilary Duff and her husband, US singer Matthew Koma, attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by JEAN BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

In other words, it was just meanness for its own sake, and we’re glad there are people like Matthew out there who will put these bullies in their place.

One of Hollywood’s healthiest marriages

Hilary and Matthew have long enjoyed a reputation as one of the most stable and happy celebrity couples.

The couple welcomed their third child together in May of last year. Hilary also has a kid from her marriage to Mike Comrie, whom she divorced in 2016.

Hilary and Matthew’s time together has been free of controversy or divorce speculation, and judging by Koma’s social media activity, he’s just as protective of his wife as ever.

Obviously, making rude comments about someone’s appearance is always obnoxious loser behavior. But the upside here is that we all got a reminder of one of Hollywood’s happiest marriages.