Jesus Guerrero’s Cause of Death Revealed; Kylie Jenner Says ‘Grief …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kylie Jenner is in mourning.

Back in February, her longtime friend died suddenly. Celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero was only 34.

Now, after months of uncertainty, the cause of Guerrero’s death has been made public.

During a July 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner speaks to the confessional camera while wearing a halter. (Image Credit: Hulu)

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner revealed to TMZ that Guerrero contracted pneumonia and Cryptococcus neoformans, a fungal organism, as a result of a weakened immune system.

His death is listed as natural.

Ahead of this latest development, Kylie opened up about her grief.

It’s not going away. If anything, she’s finding it harder to cope with her friend’s passing as time goes on.

Kylie Jenner misses Jesus Guerrero

Kylie took to her Instagram Story to share a now-deleted throwback clip.

The video showed Kylie alongside the late stylist, Jesus Guerrero.

Alongside the video clip, Kylie expressed her grief — and how coping with his loss continues to be a daily challenge.

Hair stylist Jesus Guerrero attends the Morphe store opening at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on June 16, 2018. (Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Morphe)

“Found this video from that day,” Kylie reminisced in her written message.

“I thought I could get through today without crying,” she admitted.

“But the ache of missing you hit all over again.”

Kylie then expressed: “Grief isn’t getting easier.”

During an October 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner discusses the situation with her family. (Image Credit: Hulu)

‘Why aren’t you here?’

As her caption continued, Kylie admitted that she is only “getting lonelier” in the wake of her friend’s death.

“I miss you so much,” she lamented.

“Why aren’t you here?” Kylie asked in her raw, emotional caption.

“Every first without you hurts [so much].”

In February, Jesus Guerrero’s family shared his sudden, unexpected death.

Though he had been sick and had lost weight prior to his passing, the cause of death remained a mystery for several months.

As we reported at the time, Kylie quietly covered expenses to get his body home to Houston.

She also funded his memorial service itself, removing just a few worries from her late friend’s family in their time of grief.

Looking tiny on large furniture, Kylie Jenner laughs on an October 2023 episode of The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

This kind of pain is sadly very normal

Kylie has opened up about emotion and sadness before, but it is clear that this grief is hitting her very hard.

The makeup mogul is 27 years old. At this point in most people’s lives, the sudden deaths of loved ones are few and far between.

At this point, she is probably having dreams with her dearly departed friend, perhaps dreams in which she momentarily forgets — but then remembers — what happened.

The pain of loss never goes away, but grief becomes more manageable in time.

This is one of the few realities that not even Kylie’s monumental wealth can counter. This one takes time.