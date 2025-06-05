Halle Berry Received Proposal from Van Hunt: Why Didn’t She Say Yes?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Halle Berry has received a proposal from boyfriend Van Hunt.

As much as fans enjoy the actress’ spicy photos, it’s very clear that things get much racier in the bedroom.

Clearly, her partner of five years is ready to move things up a notch.

But she didn’t say “yes.” Why is that?

Jenna Bush Hager and Halle Berry on ‘Today With Jenna And Friends’ on June 5, 2025. (Image Credit: NBC)

Van Hunt proposed!

On Thursday, June 5, Halle Berry and longtime boyfriend Van Hunt gave a joint interview on Today With Jenna And Friends.

As the beloved actress introduced her singer-songwriter boyfriend to the audience, the couple revealed that he has already proposed.

“So I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold, as you can see,” Hunt acknowledged.

Singer-songwriter Van Hunt walks out onto the ‘Today’ stage in June 2025. (Image Credit: NBC)

“It’s just out there floating,” Hunt characterized of his proposal to Berry.

He then joked: “You know, maybe you can encourage her.”

Meanwhile, the actress offered an explanation for why she isn’t exactly jumping headfirst into any proposal. And she makes a lot of sense.

On ‘Today With Jenna And Friends,’ Halle Berry sits beside boyfriend Van Hunt. (Image Credit: NBC)

Why didn’t Halle Berry say ‘yes’ to the proposal?

Simply put, Halle Berry has been married — and divorced — three times.

If you know anyone in the same boat, you know why they might hesitate.

From 1993 to 1997, Berry was married to retired MLB player David Justice.

In 2001, by which time she was largely a household name, she married Eric Benét. However, the two went on to split in 2005.

Jenna Bush Hager chats with Halle Berry and Van Hunt. (Image Credit: NBC)

In 2013, Halle Berry married French actor Olivier Martinez. But that marriage, too, ended in 2016.

This third and (thus far) final divorce included a bitter custody battle over the couple’s 11-year-old son, Maceo.

Berry is also the mother of 17-year-old Nahla, whom she shares with model Gabriel Aubry.

However, that relationship was never a marriage.

Clearly, Halle Berry and Van Hunt have forged a deep emotional bond during their relationship. (Image Credit: NBC)

Halle says she’ll make up her mind ‘soon’

“We don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don’t,” Berry affirmed.

“I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married,” she predicted. “And I feel like I should, we should get married.”

Berry then emphasized:

“But it’s not because we feel like we have to. I think it’s something that we would like to do just because we want that expression.”

Ultimately, however, she told Hunt that he may have his answer “soon.”