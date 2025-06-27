Joe Giudice Asks Donald Trump For Presidential Pardon 6 Years After Being Deported

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Six years after he was deported following a 41-month prison sentence, Joe Giudice is requesting a pardon from President Donald Trump.

Along with then-wife Teresa Giudice, the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star was convicted on fraud charges and sent to jail in 2014.

Joe was born in Italy but raised in Jersey. But because he never legally became a citizen, he was deported upon his release.

Telvision personality Teresa Giudice and husband Joe Giudice attend Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season two premiere at The Brownstone on May 3, 2010 in Paterson, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Joe has since relocated to the Bahamas, and he’s now asking President Trump for a pardon that would enable him to return to the US.

Joe Giudice begs Donald Trump for ‘second chance’

“I’m Joe Giudice. I served my time, and I’ve been deported from the U.S. for nearly a decade,” Giudice wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

“I was raised in Jersey, I’m a father of four amazing daughters, and I just want to be allowed to visit them again.”

Giuidice wisely concluded his plea by appealing to Trump’s ego:

Giuseppe “Joe” Giudice and wife Teresa Giudice leave court after facing charges of defrauding lenders, illegally obtaining mortgages and other loans as well as allegedly hiding assets and income during a bankruptcy case on August 14, 2013 in Newark, United States. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“President Trump, I respect you and I’m asking for a second chance,” he wrote.

To ensure that his message would find the right audience, Giudice included hashtags such as “#PardonJoeGiudice #FamilyMatters #SecondChances #trump2024”.

The original post has already racked up nearly 30,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Joe Giudice supporters echo request for pardon

“If he can pardon the Chrisleys he can pardon JOE!!!!” one commenter wrote, referring to Trump’s recent pardon of Todd and Julie Chrisley.

RHONJ star-turned-Trump appointee to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council Siggy Flicker also chimed in on Joe’s behalf, commenting:

“I’m trying. Joe should be back home with his beautiful daughters!!!!!!”

Of course, Siggy is not high up enough in the administration to effect meaningful change, but we’re sure Joe appreciates the support.

Not everyone is in favor of Joe’s agenda

Not surprisingly, some commenters were not supportive of Joe’s request:

Teresa Giudice, star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Joe Giudice appears at Mount Airy Resort Casino for a book signing and meet and greet on March 5, 2016 in Mount Pocono City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Mount Airy Casino Resort)

“Have you not been watching the news!! ICE are deporting people that have done nothing wrong!! You are not special!!!” one person wrote.

“But you committed a crime. You are a non- citizen. Should all non~citizens who commit crimes and go to jail be allowed to stay even if they have green card status? You are part of a bigger question,” another added.

One commenter asked a very valid and reasonable question, writing:

“Why didn’t you do what you had to to become a legal citizen?”

The fact that Joe never took the necessary steps in all of his decades of residency is highly curious — and it might make the Trump administration hesitant to re-admit him.

We’ll have further updates in this developing story as new information becomes available.