Brooklyn Beckham: Did He Ask for No Contact with His Parents?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Brooklyn Beckham and his family remain at odds.

Even with the happy news of David Beckham’s impending knighthood, the ongoing family feud has cast a pall over the ceremonial honor.

At this point, it seems clear that we’ve reached this point only after a series of clashes and disappointments from the Beckham family.

But a new report says that, despite some seemingly positive developments, Brooklyn has broken off all contact. And that doesn’t seem to be changing.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

According to a new report by Page Six, Brooklyn Beckham went no-contact with his family. That’s more than just a feud. And, sometimes, it’s permanent.

Yes, he is said to be happy about his father’s knighthood news.

After all, David Beckham has essentially been campaigning for the honor for many years.

But he only learned the news the same way that the rest of us did — because he didn’t hear it from his family.

Brooklyn Beckham and David Beckham attend the “Our Planet” global premiere at Natural History Museum on April 04, 2019. (Photo Credit: John Phillips/Getty Images)

“Brooklyn told his family he wants no contact,” an inside source reported.

“And,” the insider added, “he’s not responding to those that try to connect.”

That doesn’t just mean David and Victoria.

It also apparently includes siblings Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Mugler Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Is this really all Brooklyn’s doing?

At least, that is how insiders close to the family are describing things.

A source close to Brooklyn Beckham had a very different take on things.

That inside source said that Brooklyn had not asked for no contact with his parents and siblings.

“Everyone’s focus should be David Beckham’s great honor,” that insider insisted. Interesting!

Brooklyn and Victoria Beckham attend the Victoria Beckham x YouTube Fashion & Beauty After Party at London Fashion Week hosted by Derek Blasberg and David Beckham, at Marks Club on February 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for YouTube)

What we do know is that Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, missed out on David’s milestone 50th birthday celebrations earlier this spring.

Who was responsible for that? Well, Brooklyn reportedly didn’t want to spend time around his brother, Romeo, who was at the time dating a girl who’d previously been with Brooklyn.

(Yeah, that’s weird! For Romeo, we mean — no shade to Kim Turnbull for living her best life)

Of course, another report alleged that Brooklyn and Nicola had tried to see the birthday DILF, only to be turned away. So … that’s pretty darn complicated.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Balmain Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Balmain)

Should everyone just kiss and make up?

Here’s the thing: we do not actually know the whole story. And we probably don’t even know most if it.

It sounds like Brooklyn faced a series of disappointments and clashes with his family, apparently beginning as far back as his wedding.

And it sounds like his wife backed him up, possibly showing him the kind of support that he doesn’t feel that he gets from his parents.

We do not actually have to understand why Brooklyn might not want to hear from family. He does not have to justify himself to us any more than he does to his parents.

We hope for the best for all involved, but we won’t pretend to know what that looks like.