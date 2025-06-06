David Beckham to Receive Knighthood from King Charles: Finally!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

David Beckham is about to get a boost even as he grapples with family drama.

To much of the world, the famous DILF is most well-known either for marrying Posh Spice or for his handsomeness. In many cases, those two facts are intertwined.

However, he first rose to fame as a soccer player. Soccer is a major sport in many parts of the world.

British monarchs have long been patrons of athletes. Now, King Charles is poised to award him a knighthood.

David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami CF, looks on prior to the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Quarter-final second leg match between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles Football Club at Chase Stadium on April 09, 2025. (Photo Credit: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

A knighthood for David Beckham? It’s more likely than you think

Ten years after being named People‘s Sexiest Man Alive, David Beckham is up for another dubious honor.

According to multiple news outlets, including the BBC and the Times, King Charles’ birthday honors list will include Beckham.

Victoria’s husband is a legend among fans of a soccer team called Manchester United. But he is much more than just a successful athlete.

David Beckham wearing a David Austin Roses “King’s Rose” speaks with King Charles III, patron of the Royal Horticultural Society during a visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 20, 2025. (Photo Credit: Paul Grover – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Over the years, David Beckham has conducted extensive charity work.

He has, for example, been an ambassador for Unicef for years. He also represents the King’s Foundation.

Reports say that the list will become public next week.

When Beckham receives a knighthood, his wife will receive the title Lady Beckham.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham during a dinner at Highgrove House on February 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Who gets a knighthood in 2025?

The idea of knighthood generally involves swords, suits of armor, and quests of one variety or another.

Historically, knighthoods played a somewhat more complex and admittedly less heroic role within actual feudalism.

Like so many of the trappings of medieval times, it’s something that the British culture cannot seem to release — or stop publicly funding.

In modern times, most knighthoods seem to go out to actors, singers, and towards those who dedicate themselves to charitable causes.

David Beckham wearing a David Austin Roses “King’s Rose” waits to meet the King during a visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 20, 2025. (Photo Credit: Toby Melville – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

The reason for this is that a contemporary knighthood is a symbolic award, usually for service to the country.

In many cases, this means someone whose contributions to the arts have improved the world of theater, film, music, and beyond.

It can also apply to people who are of particular cultural importance.

And, as we noted, to those who have spent years using their wealth and platform for the betterment of others.

King Charles III, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham during a dinner at Highgrove House on February 07, 2025. (Photo Credit: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Has David Beckham been snubbed?

Many people feel that a knighthood is long overdue for David Beckham.

Perhaps Queen Elizabeth II did not feel that Posh Spice’s trophy husband merited the honor, no matter his contributions to the sports world.

Or perhaps the late monarch simply never got around to it.

Now, Charles wears the crown. He gets to decide who receives a knighthood. And unless these very credible reports are mistaken, it sounds like Beckham’s wait is over.