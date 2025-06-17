Jill Duggar Shades Jim Bob with Backhanded Father’s Day ‘Praise’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jill Duggar had time for some Father’s Day shade.

Though she was not the only public figure to turn the Sunday holiday on its head this year, Jill opted for a subtle approach.

After praising her husband and her late father-in-law, Jill addressed dear ol’ dad.

Did she have nice things to say about Jim Bob? Only if you’re not paying attention.

On Nightline, Jill Duggar discussed her strict cult upbringing. (Image Credit: ABC News)

Jill Duggar penned her annual Father’s Day tribute

Sunday, June 15, was Father’s Day. For those celebrating, it was a time to acknowledge dads, be they one’s partner or one’s own parent.

Jill Duggar has a living father, Jim Bob, and shares three children with her husband, Derick Dillard.

“Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful hubby @derickdillard,” she began her tribute to him.



On Sunday, June 15, Jill Duggar penned a Father’s Day shout-out. It sounded downright shady when it got to her own infamous dad. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“ILYSM and I’m so proud of you and I know your dad would be too,” Jill wrote on Instagram.

“Watching you with our kids melts my heart,” she gushed, “and reminds me how blessed I am to get to do life with you by my side!”

Jill expressed: “Thanks for loving well and pointing us back to Jesus through all the ups and downs. xoxoxo.”

Jill Duggar and Derrick Dillard speak here as part of a documentary on their family. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime)

Father’s Day is about more than her husband

“And to my Father-in-law, whom I never had the privilege of meeting this side of eternity,” Jill Duggar wrote of Derick’s late father. “Thank you.”

She observed: “I get a little glimpse every day into the man you were just by being married to a wonderful son you helped raise.”

Many parents, for better or for worse, repeat elements of their own childhoods.

“Thank you for teaching him to love Jesus, work hard, treat women with respect, be a man of integrity and not be afraid to show compassion and care to others,” Jill expressed.

“I am forever grateful and look forward to catching up in person one day on the other side!”

There was a shift in tone when Jill moved from addressing her husband and his dad to addressing her own infamous father, Jim Bob Duggar.

“And happy Father’s Day to my own dad @duggarfam,” she expressed, “who always made time for us kids and kept things exciting and adventurous growing up.”

Jill Listed: “Including the family bike rides, work days at the car lot, meals of cold butter beans with ketchup, and BBQ tunafish sandwiches.” Ouch.

Jim Bob Duggar is one seriously messed-up dude. (Photo Credit: TLC)

That really feels like a thinly veiled insult disguised as ‘praise’

Social media, including the replies under Jill Duggar’s post, were naturally full of people noticing how little Jill had to say about Jim Bob.

After praising the character of Derick and of a man she never even met, she associated her father with, frankly, two of the most disgusting-sounding foods imaginable.

For the most part, these folks were cheering for Jill.

Jim Bob Duggar is not a good person or a good father. Even if Jill isn’t up for saying so directly, this backhanded compliment on Father’s Day is the next best thing.