Ines de Ramon: Is She Actually Dating Brad Pitt?!?

Might one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood be off the market at last?

On Sunday night, Brad Pitt was spotted at a Bono concert in Los Angeles with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife, Ines de Ramon, nearly two months after the Vampire Diaries actor and his now-former-spouse called it quits.

According to onlookers, per The Daily Mail, the 58-year old and the 29-year old looked rather cozy at the event, too, with Pitt holding Ines’ arm and pulling her close as they chatted outside of the venue with Cindy Crawford

The outing comes came out of nowhere in the eyes of most celebrity gossip followers.

de Ramon and Wesley were together for three years of marriage until a rep issued the following statement in September:

“The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time.”

Wesley was previously married to Torrey DeVitto from 2011 to 2013 andd exchanged vows with the jewelry designer in 2019.

Ahead of their separation, the twosome kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight.

Pitt, for his part, has been linked to a number of women since his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie — but no one in any serious manner.

At one, for example, speculation swirled around Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski.

The actor and the model only went “a couple of dates” and tried to keep things on “the down low,” a source previously said, adding of Pitt:

“He thinks she’s the hottest thing on the planet and they totally gel.”

US actor Brad Pitt attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Bullet Train” at the Regency Village theatre in Westwood, California, August 1, 2022. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

As for Ines de Ramon?

We can’t state for certain just how hot and/or heavy she is with Pitt.

But she currently works as the vice president of Anita Ko Jewelry and has been at the company for nearly three years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

de Ramon is also bilingual and a certified health coach and was issued her license to practice nutrition from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition in 2019.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Paul Wesley And Ines De Ramon attend the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala at The Shrine Auditorium on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Finally, de Ramon has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, but her account is private.

We can’t imagine she’ll be commenting any time soon on her alleged connection to Pitt, which may even be a reason why he’s drawn to her.

“Brad has been keeping a low profile lately,” an insider told In Touch Weekly this summer.

“He did a lot of internal work after splitting with Angelina, and he is pretty focused on work and other new ventures right now.

“He loves design and architecture and real estate and is immersing himself in things that make him feel happy and fulfilled.”