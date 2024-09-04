Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend Pregnant? Ines de Ramon’s Baby Planning, Insider Claims

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon are planning to have a baby together? That’s a pretty big leap, considering they just made their red carpet debut together!

Brad and Ines have only been dating for about two years, but if you listen to the rumors, it seems the couple is wasting no time in taking a major leap forward in their relationship.

The movie legend and the jewelry exec seem pretty happy together, despite the fact that he’s still in the midst of a messy divorce.

But does that mean they’re really thinking about starting a family? Let’s separate the rumors from the truth.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon attends the red carpet of the “Wolfs” screening during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Palazzo del Cinema on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Lexus)

Brad Pitt Goes Red Carpet Official With New Girlfriend Ines

Despite having been together for a number of years, Brad Pitt was only just photographed with his new girlfriend on his arm in the summer of 2024.

After avoiding a run-in with ex Angelina Jolie, Brad was on hand at the Venice Film Festival for the debut of his new movie, Wolfs. The flick reunites Brad with his best pal George Clooney, who naturally arrived at the premiere with his wife and philanthropist, Amal Clooney.

Was there a more perfect time for Brad to finally go public with girlfriend Ines de Ramon? Guess not, since that’s exactly what they did!

Brad wore a black, double-breasted tuxedo jacket with black flared pants, while Ines donned a white, one-shoulder gown. The smiled happily for the cameras as well as delighted in the double-date vibe with George and Amal.

Their red carpet debut stirred up some persistent rumors about the pair from the last year, namely rumors focused on how serious the pair is getting.

Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt attend the “Wolfs” red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Brad Pitt Girlfriend Pregnant: Does Ines de Ramon Have A Baby on the Way?

According to a report from In Touch, those who know her best would not be shocked if Ines is already pregnant. The same source admits the pair are already living together, and with the red carpet debut, it may be the precursor to bigger announcements to come.

Now, it’s no surprise that serial monogamist Brad is speeding past the usual relationship milestones.

“Brad and Ines [de Ramon] have gotten really serious: She’s moved in with him, and they have been discussing having a baby,” says the insider.

“It may be shocking to some, but those close to them wouldn’t be surprised if she’s already pregnant.”

Though Brad’s at an age where folks are welcoming grandchildren, the source says it’s Ines’ age that has the couple rushing into parenthood.

“Ines is at the age where her biological clock is ticking,” says the insider.

“But Brad is fitter than most guys his age — and he definitely wouldn’t be the first Hollywood star to have a baby with a much younger woman.”

Paul Wesley And Ines De Ramon attend the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala at The Shrine Auditorium on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Ines’ Past Marriage & Kids

Ines was previously married to actor Paul Wesley, but the couple did not have any children.

But the source says that from the very start of their relationship, Ines made it clear to Brad that she hopes to have kids.

“They are truly in love and spend all their time together,” says the insider.

“They’ve truly built a life together, and while they have no plans to get married — yet — Brad says it’s the easiest relationship he’s ever been in.”

The plans of marriage may be on a permanent halt due to the fact that his last marriage is still not over. Not officially anyway.

Brad remains locked in a legal battle over assets with Angelina Jolie. While a custody agreement was reached some years ago, the pair continue to fight over property and money that, when settled, should finally put their time together to rest.

But that battle rages on, and so, Brad does not remarry. But the real question at this point is, does Ines want to have kids with Brad, considering how his own children are disowning him left and right?

Brad Pitt’s Children: Where He Stands With His Kids

Brad is already a father of six. It seems his children have not yet met Ines and that will likely not change anytime soon.

Brad Pitt onstage while David Fincher receives the “Honorary CÃ©sar Award” during the 48th Cesar Film Awards at L’Olympia on February 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images)

The insider says that Brad is “still at war” with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, citing the ongoing legal battle over custody and French estate Miraval. Both legal battles have “cost Brad dearly,” both monetarily and personally.

“It’s no secret he’s pretty much been alienated from his kids,” the source adds.

Alienated is a pretty nice way of putting it. If you go down the list of Brad’s kids, most have made it pretty clear they want nothing to do with their famous father.

Brad first was criticized by son Pax Jolie-Pitt in a scathing social media rant around the holidays last year.

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt attend the “Wolfs” red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, one of his biological children, Vivienne, elected to change her last name. Rather than the hyphenated “Jolie-Pitt”, the teen insists on being called simply Vivienne Jolie. This decision followed her older sister Zahara doing the same when she started at Spellman college.

Brad’s other daughter, Shiloh, initially sounded more eager to have a cordial relationship with her dad. But then, after turning 18, she too dropped “Pitt” from her last name, asking the courts to officially change her legal name to Shiloh Jolie.

All of this drama is definitely something worth considering if you’re thinking about having a child with this man, Ines.